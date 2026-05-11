Aaron Sanchez Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release









Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Aaron Sanchez

(Omaha Storm Chasers) Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Aaron Sanchez(Omaha Storm Chasers)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Minor League Baseball has announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Aaron Sanchez was named the International League Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of May 4 to 10.

Sanchez fired 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing 1 hit while striking out 8 in his start for Game 1 of the doubleheader on Saturday in Omaha's road series against the Indianapolis Indians. He earned a quality start in the appearance, the 2nd quality start of the year for the Storm Chasers. 8 strikeouts from Sanchez were his most in a start since August 1, 2022 with the Minnesota Twins.

In his 17th year of professional baseball, Sanchez has a 3.85 ERA (6 ER in 14.0 IP) over his last 3 starts with Omaha. His 29 strikeouts this season ranks 2nd on the Storm Chasers while he leads the team in innings pitched (31.2).

Originally selected by Toronto in the 1 st round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Barstow High School, Sanchez is in his first year with the Kansas City Royals organization. He has 8 years of Major League experience and was a 2016 American League All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays. This is Sanchez's 2 nd career weekly honor in the Minors after previously being named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week in July 2012.

Sanchez is the first Storm Chasers pitcher and 2nd player to earn a weekly award this season after Omaha's John Rave claimed International League Player of the Week on April 13.

Outfielder RJ Schreck of the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) was named the International League Player of the Week after batting .600 with a pair of home runs and 6 doubles in the series against Lehigh Valley.

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International League Stories from May 11, 2026

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