Storm Chasers Drop Opener 19-1 to Mud Hens

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (17-22) fell 19-1 to the Toledo Mud Hens (21-19) Tuesday evening as the Mud Hens offense exploded. John Rave hit a solo home run for Omaha, but Toledo hit 4 home runs in the game.

The Mud Hens opened the game with a run on an error and another on an RBI single in the top of the 1st inning off Storm Chasers starter Ryan Ramsey (2-4) to take a 2-0 lead.

Toledo followed with a 3-run home run in the 2nd inning to extend its advantage to 5-0, then made it a 6-0 game in the 3rd inning on a run-scoring fielder's choice off Ramsey.

Another 2 runs scored for the Mud Hens in the top of the 4th inning on a 2-run homer off Ramsey, and after Helcris Olivárez came into the game to open the 5th inning, 4 more runs came across for Toledo on a wild pitch, RBI double, and 2-run home run to make it a 12-0 game.

The Storm Chasers got onto the board with a solo home run from John Rave, his team-leading 7th homer of the season, in the bottom of the 5th inning, but Toledo added another 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning off Omaha reliever Anthony Gose to bring the score to 14-1.

Gose allowed an RBI single in the top of the 7th inning, so the Storm Chasers turned to Andrew Pérez with one on and one out, but he allowed the inherited runner to score on a wild pitch, then a 2-run double brought home another pair of runs to extend the gap to 18-1.

Eric Cerantola fired a perfect 8th inning for Omaha and the Storm Chasers put infielder Abraham Toro in to pitch the 9th inning. Toro allowed one run to score, but Omaha couldn't manage another run, losing 19-1.

The Storm Chasers host the Mud Hens again on Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the 6-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 P.M. CT and Omaha has Mitch Spence in line to start.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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