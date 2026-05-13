Indians Walked off by Bats
Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Indianapolis Indians' comeback fell short as they lost in walk-off fashion to the Louisville Bats, 6-5, on Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. Davis Wendzel hit his second home run in as many days and logged three RBI.
Indy (16-25) opened with two runs in the top of the first inning, courtesy of a two-run single by Enmanuel Valdez. The Bats (24-17) battled back to knot the score with one run in each of the first two frames. Wendzel then smacked a two-run homer in the in the third inning for a 4-2 advantage. Louisville cut the game to a one-run deficit in the third inning and took the lead in the sixth inning on a two-run, two-out triple by Garrett Hampson.
Indianapolis loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh inning and failed to score. Wendzel knotted the game, 5-5, with an RBI double in the eighth inning before Noelvi Marte hit a walk-off sacrifice fly.
Noah Davis started for Indy and allowed three runs (2er) across 5.0 innings. Thomas Harrington allowed two runs over the next 3.0 frames with Cam Sanders (L, 0-1) allowing the winning run in the ninth. The Bats used six pitchers in a bullpen game with Yunior Marte (W, 2-0) pitching their final 1.1 innings.
The Indians and Bats continue their six-game series on Thursday night at 6:35 PM. RHP José Urquidy (0-2, 6.06) takes the mound for Indy while RHP Davis Daniel (4-3, 4.25) will start for Louisville.
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