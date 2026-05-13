May 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (18-21) at Nashville Sounds (21-19)

May 13 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Connor Noland (2-2, 6.82) vs. LHP Thomas Pannone (0-0, 2.31)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Nashville Sounds are set to play the second game of a six-game series at First Horizon Park tonight...right-hander Connor Noland is set to make his eighth start of the season and his fifth on the road...Nashville is slated to start left-hander Thomas Pannone ...the I-Cubs have gone 5-3 vs. left-handed starters this season.

DROPPING THE OPENER: The Iowa Cubs fell in the series-opening game last night at Nashville by a 9-3 score... BJ Murray led the I-Cubs offense as he went 3-for-3 with a run and James Triantos went 1-for-3 with an RBI...Paul Campbell made the start and suffered the loss...he tossed 3.2 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits... Luis Peralta and Zac Leigh combined for 3.0 scoreless frames.

SWING IT: I-Cubs infielder BJ Murray went 3-for-3 at the plate last night with a run...it marked his fourth three-hit game of the season...Murray ranks among International League leaders in batting average (6th, .333) and OPS (T-6th, .981)...he also is tied for the highest batting average among all Cubs minor leaguers, along with Jose Escobar (Myrtle Beach) and his 41 hits rank third.

TRI: In his last five games, James Triantos is batting .350 (7-for-20) with five runs, two doubles, six RBI and two multi-hit efforts...he has also played second base twice, left field twice and center field across his last five games.

THE JAG: In his last 10 games, Kevin Alcántara has been heating up from the plate, batting .310 (13-for-42) with five home runs and nine RBI, along with seven walks...Kevin hit his 13th home run of the season Saturday, which leads the International League and is tied for third among all minor league players...Kevin's career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also homered in back-to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7...he is the only player in the International League to have two home run streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: Pedro Ramírez hit his ninth home run of the season on Sunday to set a new career high...he is one home run shy from being the first player in the International League with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases, but he is one of four players in all of minor league baseball with at least 45 hits and 15 stolen bases ...he was named International League Player of the Month for April on May 5...he is the first Iowa Cub to earn the award since Christopher Morel in April of 2023...Ramírez slashed .323/.398/.625 (31-for-96) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI...he led the International League in home runs, RBI, runs and total bases during this span...he recorded eight RBI on April 22 vs. Louisville which matched a franchise record done three other times by Ian Stewart (2013), Tom Eagan (1973) and Larry Haney (1971)...marked the most RBI in a International League game since Toledo's Eduardo Valencia also had eight on Sept. 4, 2025 at Lehigh Valley.

NOTHING EXTRA: The Iowa Cubs did not record an extra-base hit for the fifth time this season and for the third time since May 6...the I-Cubs did not record an extra-base in eight of their games during the 2025 season.

LONG BALL: Jonathon Long went 3-5 Saturday, recording back-to-back games with three hits, the first time this season he has recorded back-to-back three hit games...this is the second time in his career he has recorded back-to-back games with three hits, last doing so in three straight games, last season May 14-16 against St. Paul...he recorded his team leading 14th multi hit game of the season... James Triantos and Pedro Ramírez ranks tied for second on the team with 12...Long ranks fourth in the International League in hits (45).

MUSIC CITY CUBS: The Iowa Cubs and Nashville Sounds are facing off for the first time this season...the two clubs played a six-game set in Nashville last season with the Sounds taking four of six games from June 17-22.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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