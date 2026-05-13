Jacksonville Wins Fourth Straight Game with 9-1 Victory at Memphis

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS - Matthew Etzel's grand slam in a six-run Jacksonville ninth inning Wednesday iced a wire-to-wire 9-1 Jumbo Shrimp triumph over the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park.

Jacksonville (22-19) grabbed the lead in their first at-bats and never relinquished it. Jacob Berry doubled against Memphis (25-16) starter Brycen Mautz (0-2) with one out. Graham Pauley then blasted a two-run home run for the game's first runs.

The Redbirds responded in the second. Ramon Mendoza doubled with one out before moving to third on a ground out. Matt Koperniak's singled brought him in to halve the lead.

The score remained deadlocked at 2-1 until the eighth inning. With one out, three consecutive singles by Berry, Pauley and Kemp Alderman brought in a Jacksonville run.

The Jumbo Shrimp blew it open in the ninth. Johnny Olmstead singled and stole second with one out before scoring on a Deyvison De Los Santos single. Berry then singled to put runners on the corners. Pauley's fourth hit of the game was an RBI single to make it 5-1. After Alderman was hit by a pitch, Etzel drilled a grand slam to widen the gap to 9-1.

After Zach McCambley worked 2.2 innings of one-run ball in a spot start, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen fired 6.1 shutout innings. Cade Gibson (3-0) earned the win with five strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

Jacksonville and Memphis meet in Thursday's 12:05 p.m. ET matinee. LHP Thomas White (0-1, 3.07 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Hunter Dobbins (3-0, 4.23 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.