Jacksonville Wins Fourth Straight Game with 9-1 Victory at Memphis
Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
MEMPHIS - Matthew Etzel's grand slam in a six-run Jacksonville ninth inning Wednesday iced a wire-to-wire 9-1 Jumbo Shrimp triumph over the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park.
Jacksonville (22-19) grabbed the lead in their first at-bats and never relinquished it. Jacob Berry doubled against Memphis (25-16) starter Brycen Mautz (0-2) with one out. Graham Pauley then blasted a two-run home run for the game's first runs.
The Redbirds responded in the second. Ramon Mendoza doubled with one out before moving to third on a ground out. Matt Koperniak's singled brought him in to halve the lead.
The score remained deadlocked at 2-1 until the eighth inning. With one out, three consecutive singles by Berry, Pauley and Kemp Alderman brought in a Jacksonville run.
The Jumbo Shrimp blew it open in the ninth. Johnny Olmstead singled and stole second with one out before scoring on a Deyvison De Los Santos single. Berry then singled to put runners on the corners. Pauley's fourth hit of the game was an RBI single to make it 5-1. After Alderman was hit by a pitch, Etzel drilled a grand slam to widen the gap to 9-1.
After Zach McCambley worked 2.2 innings of one-run ball in a spot start, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen fired 6.1 shutout innings. Cade Gibson (3-0) earned the win with five strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
Jacksonville and Memphis meet in Thursday's 12:05 p.m. ET matinee. LHP Thomas White (0-1, 3.07 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Hunter Dobbins (3-0, 4.23 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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