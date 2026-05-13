Storm Chasers Walk off Mud Hens 3-2 to Tie Series

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (18-22) beat the Toledo Mud Hens (21-20) in walk-off fashion 3-2 Wednesday afternoon. Tyler Tolbert went 3-for-3 and tied the game in the 9th inning while Kameron Misner hit the walk-off double.

Toledo opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning with an RBI single off Omaha starter Ben Sears to go ahead 1-0.

Sears followed with a perfect 2nd inning and recorded one out in the top of the 3rd inning before he was pulled with one runner on. Beck Way retired the next 2 batters then pitched a scoreless 4th inning to keep the game 1-0.

The Mud Hens added to their lead in the top of the 5th inning against Way when Omaha native Max Anderson hit his 2nd home run in as many games to extend Toledo's lead to 2-0.

Mason Black took the mound for a scoreless top of the 6th inning and Luca Tresh opened the bottom half with a solo home run to cut Omaha's deficit to 2-1.

Black pitched a scoreless 7th inning and sat down one batter in the 8th inning but handed the reigns to Eli Morgan (1-0) to finish the game. Morgan worked out of the 8th scoreless, then fired a 1-2-3 frame in the top of the 9th inning.

With one out in the bottom of the 9th inning, Tolbert collected his 3rd hit of the game, an RBI double to drive in Kevin Newman and tie the score 2-2. The next hitter was Misner, who sent a double to center field and plated Tolbert to win the game 3-2.

The Mud Hens return to Werner Park on Thursday with the series tied 1-1. Omaha has right-hander Shane Panzini scheduled to start and first pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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