Chasers Community Nights Kick off Sunday, May 17 at Werner Park

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are proud to partner with Leonard Management McDonald's for six Community Nights during the 2026 season, beginning on Sunday, May 17, to celebrate the communities that make up the greater Omaha area.

This summer, the Bellevue, Lincoln, Fremont/Blair/Bennington, Papillion/Springfield, La Vista/Ralston and River City communities will be celebrated at Werner Park.

On Leonard Management McDonald's Community Nights, the Storm Chasers invite out to Werner Park fans from each highlighted community, as vouchers for every community night can be picked up at participating sponsors within that community.

This Sunday, at the Bellevue Community Day, fans can enjoy highlights including Family Funday presented by CHI Health. After the game, kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases, courtesy of the YMCA of Greater Omaha. Fans are also invited to play catch in the outfield after the game. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. CT in the series finale with the Toledo Mud Hens.

Leonard Management McDonald's presents six community nights on the following dates:

Sunday, May 17 - Bellevue Community Day (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, May 31 - Lincoln Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 28 - Fremont, Blair & Bennington Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, July 19 - Papillion & Springfield Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, August 2 - La Vista & Ralston Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, August 23 - River City Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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