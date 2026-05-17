Mud Hens Will Have to Reset After Tough Loss to Storm Chasers
Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
On May 16, 2026, Toledo had a rough night in Omaha, falling 11-3. The Hens scored early, but the Storm Chasers consistently capitalized on every opportunity throughout the game. Omaha's starter, Aaron Sanchez, also provided just under four innings of work, throwing 84 pitches and recording four strikeouts.
The Hens got off to a strong start as the very first pitch of the night turned into back-to-back doubles. Ben Malgeri lined a double into the left-center field gap, followed by Max Clark, who ripped one down the first base line to bring him home. Malgeri scored on the play, giving Toledo an early 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning.
On the other side, the Hens' defense faltered slightly, and the Storm Chasers responded immediately. Tyler Tolbert reached on a fielding error by right fielder Ben Malgeri, who misplayed a fly ball off his wrist. John Rave followed with a single on a ground ball to left field. Another defensive miscue came when pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. attempted a pickoff at second, but spiked the throw into the dirt, allowing both runners to advance into scoring position. Omaha capitalized on the extra opportunities when Brett Squires launched a three-run home run to right-center field, scoring himself, Tolbert, and Rave to give the Storm Chasers a 3-1 lead.
The pressure continued in the next at bat as Gavin Cross grounded into a force out but still reached first safely, followed by Dustin Dickerson drawing a walk after a full-count AB. After a pitching change, Omaha kept the momentum going. With runners on first and second, both advanced on a wild pitch from Yoniel Curet. The Storm Chasers then added three more runs on another home run, this time off the bat of Luke Maile, who sent a ball over the left-field wall. Omaha carried a 6-1 lead through the remainder of the first inning.
Toledo didn't let their defensive struggles affect their bats and responded in the top of the third. Max Clark opened the inning by drawing a walk after a six-pitch at-bat, then successfully avoided multiple pickoff attempts at first base, repeatedly diving back to the bag. Eduardo Valencia followed with another strong at-bat, working the count to 2-2 through several stoppages in play before driving a ball over the right-field wall. The home run scored Clark as well, pulling the Hens back into the game at 6-3.
Nonetheless, the Storm Chasers answered in their half of the third. Abraham Toro reached first on a ground-ball force out at second, then moved to third after a base hit from Gavin Cross was followed by an error by center fielder Max Clark. Cross advanced to second on a wild pitch from Drew Sommers. Omaha once again capitalized on the extra opportunity when Dustin Dickerson stepped in and delivered a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing Toro home. The score stood at 7-3 after three complete innings.
Omaha continued their push in the bottom of the fourth, as Kevin Newman led off with a double, lined off the left-field wall. John Rave then reached base after a lengthy nine-pitch at-bat, and Drew Waters loaded the bases with back-to-back walks drawn off Scott Effross. The inning fully broke open when Abraham Toro launched a grand slam to right-center field, extending the lead to 11-3 at the end of the fourth.
The game then settled into a rhythm over the following innings, with both sides leaning heavily on their bullpens. Toledo turned to its relievers early, with starter Carl Edwards Jr. lasting only 0.2 IP, they ended up using seven pitchers on the night. Omaha, meanwhile, utilized roughly half that number, using three pitchers over the same span.
The game was ultimately called after 7.5 innings due to heavy rainfall. The final score remained 11-3, and the Hens will take the rest of the night to reset for tomorrow's afternoon game. Omaha and Toledo are set to play at 3:05 p.m. in the series finale.
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