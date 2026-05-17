Levins, Kinney, and Hopkins Make Career Highlights in Saturday Win

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Lawrenceville, GA - Tatem Levins matched a career-high with five RBI while Cooper Kinney drilled his first two Triple-A homers to lead the Durham Bulls past the Gwinnett Stripers 11-2 on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field.

Levins doubled home two runs in the first, part of a four-run frame, then singled home two more in the third. A sacrifice fiÃây in the ninth against Gwinnett (26-18) position player Luke Williams pitching the final inning knocked in his fifth of the game.

Kinney, who was only put into the starting lineup because of Carson Williams being scratched before batting practice, hit a two-run homer in the fifth, then a solo shot in the seventh - each against Gwinnett (26-18) reliever Elieser Hernandez.

Cam Hill (W, 2-2) retired all seven batters he faced after entering in the fifth with the bases loaded. Hill induced a pop out to strand the three baserunners and hold Durham's 8-1 lead.

Brody Hopkins worked 4 2/3 innings and threw 100 pitches for the first time in his 59-start career. Hopkins permitted one unearned run on three hits with five walks.

The Bulls (18-26) lead the series 3-games-to-2 ahead of Sunday's finale at 4:05 PM ET. Joe Boyle (0-0, 0.00) is expected to start against Anthony Molina (1-2, 4.64).

Notes: Levins matched his career-high of five RBI on Saturday night. Levins drove in five, along with hitting two homers, with Modesto on May 3rd, 2023 while still playing in the Seattle organization before he was acquired by Tampa Bay... Kinney's two-homer game was the first of his 368-game professional career... Hopkins' longest outing by pitches of his 58-start career prior to Saturday was 94 on July 2nd, 2025 at Double-A Montgomery.

Hopkins went 100 over 4 2/3 innings. Hopkins entered the fifth inning with 84 pitches, recorded the first two outs on two pitches before allowing a double and a walk. Manager

Morgan Ensberg went to the mound with Hopkins sitting on 96 pitches, had a quick pep talk and opted to leave Hopkins in, one out shy of qualifying for his first Triple-A win. But Hopkins walked Aaron Schunk on four pitches and then Enberg came out to get him... Eight of the nine players in the lineup had at least one hit for Durham.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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