Malloy and Bush Jr. Lead Charge in Thursday Win

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Lawrenceville, GA - Homer Bush Jr. and Justyn-Henry Malloy each homered to lead the Durham Bulls to their second straight win over the Gwinnett Stripers 5-4 at Gwinnett Field on Thursday night.

Bush Jr. drilled a centerfield homer in the third after a walk to Malloy to put Durham (17-25) up 2-0. Following a walk, Carson Williams doubled inside third base to bring Raynel Delgado home with the third run of the inning against Owen Murphy (L, 1-2).

Bush Jr. singled home his third run of the game in the fourth inning, lining a single to center to score Tony Santa Maria from second base.

Gwinnett scored a run in the fifth against Bulls starter Mason Englert, but Cam Booser entered to fan Rowdy Tellez to close out the inning with two runners in scoring position.

Malloy's homer occurred on the first pitch of the seventh inning from Dylan Dodd to increase Durham's lead to 5-1.

However, the Stripers (25-17) scored three times in the seventh against winning pitcher Chase Solesky (W, 3-2), but Solesky retired Aaron Schunk on a fiÃây ball to left to strand the tying run at second.

Joe Rock (S, 1) entered to throw a scoreless eighth, then returned to pitch the ninth. Rock allowed a one-out single and a walk, but retired Brett Wisely on a grounder to first then Schunk on a grounder to third base with runners at second and third to earn the first save of his pro career.

Bush Jr. finished 2-5 with three RBI, while Malloy was 2-3 with a walk, homer and two runs scored.

Englert worked 4 2/3 innings in his first start with Durham, permitting one run and fanning four. Englert tossed four scoreless innings on 40 pitches, then returned to start the fifth.

Logan Workman (0-4, 6.27) is slated to start Friday's game against Gwinnett's Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 2.96) at 7:05 PM ET.

Notes: After not hitting a home run in Double-A in 2025, Homer Bush Jr. has connected for two HRs in 70 at-bats with Triple-A Durham.... Justyn-Henry Malloy is 5-9 with a home run in the series, his first set of games since he was outrighted off the 40-man roster by Tampa Bay... Tony Santa Maria made his Triple-A debut, starting at first base and going 0-2 with two walks and a run scored. Santa Maria had been playing for High-A Bowling Green and played Tuesday night for the Hot Rods in Greenville, SC where he hit .289 with 23 RBI and 15 SB before joining the Bulls ofiÃÆcially Wednesday.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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