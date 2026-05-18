Bulls Return to the DBAP for a Six-Game Homestand, May 19-24

Published on May 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 19 for a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds. The homestand runs through Sunday, May 24 and features a full week of exciting promotions, themed entertainment, fireworks, special appearances, and family-friendly fun at the DBAP.

Tuesday, May 19 vs. Nashville Sounds

First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.

Gates Open: 9:30 a.m.

Game Sponsor: Lenovo

Promotion: STEM Education Day

Game Highlights: Students from across the Triangle will visit the DBAP for a special STEM Education Day presented by Lenovo featuring a day of baseball, learning, and interactive educational experiences at the ballpark.

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Nashville Sounds

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: Jewelsmith

Promotion: 9 Weddings, 9 Innings

Game Highlights: The DBAP turns into the ultimate wedding venue as nine couples celebrate their special day throughout the night during the Bulls' annual 9 Weddings, 9 Innings celebration.

Thursday, May 21 vs. Nashville Sounds

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: ENO Animal Hospital

Promotion: Bark in the Park presented by VEG ER for Pets!

Game Highlights: Fans can bring their dogs out to the DBAP for a night designed for both people and pups with reserved seating available in the Outfield and Lawn areas. Champ the Bat Dog returns to the field supported by Spruce Weed & Grass Killer and fans can enjoy Dollar Dogs throughout the game.

Friday, May 22 vs. Nashville Sounds

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: Pulmuone

Promotion: Bull Dragons Night

Game Highlights: The Bulls transform into the Bull Dragons for a special night at the DBAP featuring unique on-field looks and themed entertainment throughout the ballpark. The night concludes with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux.

Saturday, May 23 vs. Nashville Sounds

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: North Carolina Army National Guard

Promotion: Military Appreciation Night

Game Highlights: Join the Bulls as they honor the brave men and women who serve our country during Military Appreciation Night presented by the North Carolina Army National Guard. Champ the Bat Dog supported by Spruce Weed & Grass Killer returns to the DBAP, and the night wraps up with a special Saturday Night Fireworks show presented by bioMérieux.

Sunday, May 24 vs. Nashville Sounds

First Pitch: 5:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Game Sponsor: EmergeOrtho

Promotion: Wool E. Bull's Birthday Celebration

Game Highlights: Help celebrate the greatest mascot in baseball as the DBAP throws a birthday party for Wool E. Bull with special entertainment and mascot fun throughout the night. Kids Run the Bases returns postgame for all young Bulls fans in attendance.

Additional Homestand Notes

2026 Season Tickets & Mini Plans:

Fans can lock in their spot at the DBAP all season long with 2026 season tickets and mini plans. Ticket members enjoy priority seating, exclusive events, and added perks throughout the year. For more information, visit DurhamBulls.com or contact the Bulls ticket office.

Ballpark Entry & Mobile Tickets:

Fans are encouraged to use mobile ticketing for quick and easy entry into the DBAP. Be sure to have tickets downloaded and ready prior to arrival to keep lines moving smoothly.

Family Fun at the DBAP:

Durham Bulls Athletic Park continues to be one of the most family-friendly environments in Minor League Baseball, with interactive areas, kid-focused entertainment, Wool E. Bull appearances, and Sunday postgame Kids Run the Bases giving young fans the chance to round the bases like the pros.

Concessions & Ballpark Favorites:

From classic ballpark staples to local favorites, the DBAP offers a wide variety of food and beverage options throughout the stadium. Fans can also enjoy themed food items tied to select theme nights all week long, giving them something new to try each visit, along with rotating weekly specialty cocktails featuring Weldon Mills.

Theme Nights & Promotions:

This week's homestand features something for every fan, including STEM Education Day, 9 Weddings & 9 Innings, Bark in the Park, Bull Dragons Night, Military Appreciation Night, Wool E. Bull's Birthday Celebration, fireworks shows presented by bioMérieux, and appearances from Champ the Bat Dog supported by Spruce Weed & Grass Killer. During Wool E. Bull's Birthday Celebration on Sunday, fans can enjoy a special mascot meet-and-greet on the outfield concourse during the fourth inning, followed by a birthday cake cutting after the fifth inning.

Merchandise & Retail:

Stop by the Bulls Team Store to grab the latest gear, including Bull Dragons merchandise, Wool E. Bull birthday items, and additional limited-edition apparel available throughout the homestand.

Parking & Arrival:

Fans are encouraged to arrive early throughout the week to enjoy pregame entertainment, special appearances, themed activations, and everything happening around the ballpark before first pitch.







International League Stories from May 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.