Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Week of Scares, Sci-Fi Thrills at Gwinnett Field

Published on May 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers are preparing for a week of costumed fun, with 70's Night, Halfway to Halloween, and Star Wars Night highlighting a six-game homestand from May 19-24. The Stripers will host the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) for the series.

The series also includes the season's fourth 5-4-3 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs (May 19), Wet Nose Wednesday (May 20), and Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial (May 24).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 19 vs. Charlotte (6:35 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

- 5-4-3 Tuesday, Presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs: Come out to the ballpark every Tuesday for $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers & souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn & nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs.

Wednesday, May 20 vs. Charlotte (6:35 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with a paid owner! All dogs and owners will be seated on the first base side of Gwinnett Field.

Thursday, May 21 vs. Charlotte (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices (and the theme) with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers.

- 70's Night: Get your groove on for 70s Disco Night at Gwinnett Field. Boogie to funky beats, rock your best retro style, and enjoy a night of disco vibes at the ballpark.

Friday, May 22 vs. Charlotte (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Halfway to Halloween: Things are getting spooky at Gwinnett Field this spring for Halfway to Halloween. Join us for a hauntingly good time full of fun, the occasional fright, oh, and baseball too. Fans of all ages are invited to come in costume!

- Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after the game (weather permitting).

Saturday, May 23 vs. Charlotte (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Star Wars Night: Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with characters and theming from the classic movie franchise, Star Wars. Fans of all ages are invited to wear Star Wars apparel!

- Star Wars Specialty Jersey Auction: Stripers' players and coaches will don a specialty jersey to coincide with the theme of the night. Autographed, game-worn jerseys will be available at GoStripers.com during and after the game, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting a dedicated non-profit.

Sunday, May 24 vs. Charlotte (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial: Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases. It's fun for the family all day long!

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For a full list of 2026 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







International League Stories from May 18, 2026

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