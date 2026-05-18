Red Wings, Wegmans Partner to Support Youth Baseball Across Rochester

Published on May 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with Wegmans and the City of Rochester, are teaming up during the 2026 season to support youth baseball initiatives across Rochester, benefiting four local leagues: Charlotte Youth Athletic Association (CYAA), Eastside Little League, Southside Little League, and the Rochester Hispanic Youth Baseball League.

The collaboration began in March with the "Wegmans Win It Forward" campaign, a community-driven initiative that directly invests in local youth programs. For every Red Wings home win, Wegmans donates $50 to each of the four participating leagues. Through the club's first seven home victories, each league has already received $650, reinforcing a shared commitment to youth development and positive play.

The partnership continues on Tuesday, May 19, when the Red Wings and Wegmans join the City of Rochester and CYAA for a field makeover project. Representatives from each organization will work side by side to refresh the CYAA field, expanding access to safe, high-quality spaces where young athletes can learn and compete.

As part of Wegmans' sponsorship of the Red Wings Performance Center, each of the four leagues will also gain access to the facility's state-of-the-art training amenities, providing additional opportunities to support player development at all levels.







International League Stories from May 18, 2026

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