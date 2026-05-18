Minor League Baseball Announces Beck as Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball has announced its weekly awards for May 11-17 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Brendan Beck was tabbed as the International League's Pitcher of the Week. The RailRider shutout Syracuse 7-0 thanks to the Yankees #21 prospect's performance.

Beck earned the victory on Wednesday, May 17, the RailRiders STEM school day contest. He pitched 5.2 shutout frames, allowing just one hit and one walk. He matched a season-high nine strikeouts in 80 pitches.

The righty has made eight Triple-A starts to hold a 4.43 earned run average on the season. Beck has recorded three wins and two losses in 42.2 innings pitched. Beck has only allowed nine walks to 46 total strikeouts, which is tied for seventh most in the International League.

Beck made his debut for New York this season on May 7 at Yankee Stadium. He pitched three frames after the opener to help the team solidify a 9-2 victory. Beck worked through the first inning clean, striking out Justin Foscue for his first MLB punchout. He went on to allow just two earned runs on two hits and three walks totaling 52 pitches.

The 27-year-old was drafted by the Yankees in the 2nd round of the 2021 draft out of Stanford University. His brother Tristan played parts of four seasons in the big leagues with San Francisco.

Beck is the first RailRider to earn the honor this season. The last pitcher for SWB to bring home this award was Erick Leal in 2025 for his work during the July 29-August 3 series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels this week to Lehigh Valley to take on the Iron Pigs for a six-game set. The RailRiders return home from May 26-31 against Worcester to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at PNC Field.

For more information on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from May 18, 2026

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