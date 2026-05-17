SWB Game Notes - May 17, 2026

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (23-21) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (22-20)

May 17, 2026 | Game 43 | Home Game 23 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:35 P.M.

#5 RH Jack Wenninger (3-1, 1.08) vs #4 RH Carlos Lagrange (0-2, 4.32)

Wenninger (5/12 vs SWB): 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 SO, 82 P (51 S) [Mets, 7-4 (13)]

Lagrange (5/12 vs SYR): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HB, 3 BB, 8 SO, 90 P (48 S) [Mets, 7-4 (13)]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets 6-2 Saturday night at PNC Field. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitched five strong innings in an MLB rehab appearance, allowing just one run while mixing his pitches effectively and touching nearly 100 MPH on his fastball.

Cole faced the minimum in the first two opening frames, striking out Mets #3 Prospect Ryan Clifford to end the first and using his slider, sinker, curve, and fastball to close the second clean. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the offense in the home half of the frame against Mets starter Xzavion Curry. With two outs, Ernesto Martinez Jr. recorded the first hit of the game for the RailRiders before Ali Sánchez blasted his fifth homer of the season for a 2-0 edge.

Syracuse plated a run in the top of the third. With two out and two aboard, Ji Hwan Bae legged out an RBI single to pull within one. Cole came back to strike out Clifford for the second time to finish an inning, throwing his fastest pitch of the evening at 99.6 MPH in the at-bat

In the top of the fourth, Syracuse's Eric Wagaman doubled and tried to score on a Yonny Hernández single, but left-fielder Jonathan Ornelas gunned Wagaman down to keep the game a one-run contest. Cole then fanned Jackson Cluff to end the frame.

Cole continued his night into the fifth, freezing Kevin Parada on a four-seam fastball, striking out Mets #11 Prospect Nick Morabito with a changeup, and retiring Clifford to close an inning for the third time to hold the lead. He recorded the first out of the sixth before being pulled for reliever Yerry De Los Santos.

The Mets leveled the game in the top of the eighth. After Bae walked, stole second, and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly, Christian Arroyo singled to tie the game at two. In the ninth, Ernesto Martínez Jr. walked, and Kenedy Corona entered as a pinch runner, moving over to second on a groundout. With two outs, Mets #17 Prospect Dylan Ross struck out Duke Ellis to send the game to extras. Syracuse took their first lead of the night in the top of the tenth when Morabito singled home Parada from second. After Clifford walked, the Mets pulled ahead two runs on an Arroyo RBI double. A wild pitch plated Clifford, and Wagaman singled home Arroyo for a 6-2 cushion.

Cole worked 5.1 innings, allowing one run on six hits, striking out six on 86 pitches, 56 for strikes. Curry threw 5.0 frames, giving up two runs on six hits. Rafael Montero (0-1) tossed 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on one hit in the loss. The victory went to Ross (2-0), who pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

NEWS AND NOTES

TUESDAY REPEAT - The Sunday afternoon matchup will feature the same pitching matchup as the Tuesday opener. It's a battle of the prospects as Syracuse boasts their #5 ranked Jack Wenninger and SWB sends their #4 prospect Carlos Lagrange to the bump. The Mets took the first game in 13 innings with a 7-4 win. Wenninger tossed five innings of shutout ball, allowing just one hit and three walks. He struck out seven on 82 pitches. Lagrange went five strong, letting up one run on three hits and three walks. He tied a season-high eight strikeouts on 90 offerings.

CABBY'S WEEK - Oswaldo Cabrera has picked things up offensively this week. He leads the team with a .350 average in five games with seven hits, one of which was a homer. The switch hitter has knocked in six runs and scored three of his own while stealing a pair of bases.

ZACH ATTACK - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 2.0 clean innings on Thursday, he has now pitched 10.2 frames scoreless for the RailRiders. He allowed just one hit and five walks with eight strikeouts. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 4.01 in ten appearances through 24.2 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

A DYLAN DELIGHT - Reliever Dylan Coleman has been light's out since being activated off the injured list on April 21. In 7.1 innings pitched, through seven appearances, he has not allowed an earned run. The righty has let up just two hits and six walks while totaling nine strikeouts. Coleman was signed as a free agent by New York on January 17 after being released last May from the Orioles system.

DE LOS DOING IT- Yerry De Los Santos lowered his ERA to 3.63 in his eleventh appearance last night. In 17.2 innings, the righty has allowed just seven earned runs with only seven walks compared to 20 strikeouts. De Los Santos has had two stints with New York out of the bullpen this summer. His last was impressive, throwing 3.1 innings of shutout ball. Since he was returned to the RailRiders, he has worked two scoreless appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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