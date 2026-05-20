Lehigh Valley Whips RailRiders

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 13-1 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs utilized two big innings to level the series at one win apiece.

Felix Reyes staked the IronPigs to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third with his seventh home run of the season. Lehigh Valley added five runs on four hits and two walks in the fourth, keyed by a two-run double from Liover Peguero, to build a 7-0 lead.

Seth Brown's solo home run in the sixth cut the deficit to six. The 401-foot drive to center was his second of the series and eighth of the year.

The IronPigs sent all nine hitters to the plate in the eighth, adding six runs on six hits. Former RailRider Bryan De La Cruz homered to start the inning, and Reyes' second of the game capped the scoring.

Adam Kloffenstein (1-2) took the loss after allowing seven runs on five hits and six walks over four innings. Tucker Davidson (3-1) notched the win with five shutout innings.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley play game three of this six-game set on Thursday at 6:45 P.M. Dom Hamel goes for the RailRiders against the IronPigs and Alan Rangel.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

24- 21







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.