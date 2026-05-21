Ortiz Homer, Lipscomb Double in 11th Lift Rochester to Fifth-Straight Win

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings (27-20) looked to pick up five straight wins, and 10 in their last 11 games on Wednesday against the Worcester Red Sox (23-22). Nine innings were not enough to decide game two of the series, and the Red Wings exploded for five runs in the 11th to beat Worcester, 7-2. DH Abimelec Ortiz delivered the big blow in the final frame, a three-run shot to put the Red Wings ahead by five. RHP Chandler Champlain took the ball on the mound to start for Rochester and limited the WooSox offense to just one earned across 5.2 innings without allowing a walk. SS Seaver King logged his first Triple-A three-bagger and picked up his second multi-hit performance in as many games with Rochester.

In the top of the second inning, CF Andrew Pinckney launched his fifth home run of the season off the batter's eye in center field, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. The blast traveled 448 feet off the bat with an exit velocity of 113.2 mph.

Despite having multiple singles in the first four innings, the Red Sox had one unsuccessful scoring opportunity, until their 1B Matt Llyod stepped up to the plate. In the bottom of the fifth, Lloyd hit a home run 430 feet off the bat with an exit velocity of 105 mph. His homer tied the game at one apiece.

In the top of the sixth, the newly appointed Red Wing Seaver King hit his first Triple-A triple. 3B Trey Lipscomb hit a sacrifice fly to give the Wings the lead back 2-1, as King tagged up and scored.

In the bottom of the ninth, Red Sox's SS Vinny Capra hit a single. He was replaced by a pinch runner, Tsung-Che Cheng, who advanced to third on a single from his teammate DH Mikey Romero. He came in to score on a slow grounder from teammate CF Nate Eaton, knotting the game at 2-2.

With the game still knotted at two in extra frames, RF Robert Hassell III began the top of the 11th off as the runner at second base. He scored on a double from 3B Trey Lipscomb to give Rochester a 3-2 lead. 2B Phillip Glasser then laid down a bunt, reached first safely, and advanced Lipscomb to third. On another bunt from Ford, who also reached first safely, Lipscomb scored, giving the Wings a 4-2 lead, and Glasser advanced to second. Abimelec Ortiz crushed a three-run shot at 104.7 MPH, to give the Wings insurance with a 7-2 lead.

Worcester was unable to cross the plate in the bottom half of the inning, handing Rochester a 7-2, 11-inning victory.

Right-hander Chandler Champlain made his ninth appearance of the season for Rochester and turned in 5.2 innings of one-run ball, working around early traffic and retiring seven consecutive batters between the second and fourth innings. His lone blemish came in the fifth inning on a solo home run from Worcester 1B Matt Lloyd, and he allowed five hits while striking out one and walking none. RHP Cole Henry provided strong relief, striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings, before RHP Eddy Yean followed with two innings of work in which he allowed the tying run but kept Rochester in position to win. RHP Trevor Gott then stranded the potential winning run at third in the 10th inning, and RHP Luke Young closed out the game in the 11th, recording two groundouts and a strikeout to secure the 7-2 victory.

RHP Chandler Champlain is Wednesday night's Player of the Game. The right-hander has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in all seven of his starts this season, while logging at least 5.0 innings in each of his last five. The California-born right-hander leads all qualified Triple-A pitchers with a 0.87 WHIP, ranks second with a 2.82 ERA, and fifth with a .208 batting average against.

Rochester looks to win six-in-a-row Thursday afternoon at 11:05 a.m in Worcester. RHP Riley Cornelio is expected to start for the Red Wings, in what will be his ninth appearance (8th GS) with the Red Wings in 2026.







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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