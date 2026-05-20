Bats Drop Suspended Game 7-5

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats took advantage when play resumed on Wednesday afternoon, but couldn't hold the lead, losing 7-4 in the series opener against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park. Play was resumed after the game was postponed Tuesday night due to heavy rain, tied 3-3 at the top of the eighth.

With the Bats at the plate when play resumed, Ivan Johnson worked a walk to bring up Austin Hendrick, who hit a sacrifice fly to score Michael Toglia and record his first RBI of his Triple-A career. Will Banfield struck out to end the inning with the Bats ahead 5-4.

Caleb Ferguson was tasked with keeping the lead in the bottom frame and got a strikeout to get off on the right foot. However, two walks and a single loaded the bases, spelling potential trouble for the Bats. Ferguson worked another strikeout for the second out, but Milan Tolentino put the Clippers ahead a batter later, flying a single out to left field to score two runs. Yunior Marte relieved Ferguson but let up an insurance run, allowing a two-RBI double to Cooper Ingle to give the Clippers a 7-4 lead after the first inning following the suspension.

Edwin Arroyo and Hector Rodriguez both hit singles in the ninth, and a Noelvi Marte groundout scored Arroyo to make it 7-5. However, the Bats were left empty outside of that and fell short.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 20, 1:30 p.m. ET at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (5-3, 4.18) vs. Clippers LHP Kolby Allard (0-0, 11.81)







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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