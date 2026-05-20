Iowa Walks off Memphis, Snaps Eight-Game Skid

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (19-27) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (28-19) in walk off fashion 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

The game was scoreless through the first six innings. Iowa was held without a single base runner through the first five innings of play. After Owen Miller hit an RBI double to break open the offense for the I-Cubs, Brett Bateman brought him in to score on a sacrifice fly to take the lead 1-0.

Iowa added on to their lead in the seventh inning on a solo home run from Kevin Alcántara to push the lead out to 2-0.

The Iowa pitching staff, led by Gabe Klobosits, Doug Nikhazy, and Christian Roa, held Memphis scoreless through eight innings. The trio allowed just three combined hits and two walks to go with 10 strikeouts.

Memphis fought back in the ninth inning, scoring two runs to tie the game and send it to the bottom of the ninth.

Justin Dean led off the inning with a walk, and B.J. Murray followed by reaching base on a fielding error. Jonathon Long put down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners over to second and third base. With one out and the winning run at third, Alcántara chopped a high ground ball to third base, resulting in an offline throw to home, allowing Dean to score and the I-Cubs to walk off Memphis.

Iowa continues a six game series against the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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