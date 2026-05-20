SWB Game Notes - May 20, 2026

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-20) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-26)

May 20, 2026 | Game 45 | Road Game 21 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 11:05 A.M.

RH Adam Kloffenstein (1-1, 4.55) vs LH Tucker Davidson (2-1, 5.64)

Kloffenstein (5/14 vs SYR): 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HB, 3 BB, 5 SO, 83 P (48 S) [RailRiders, 11-3]

Davidson (5/14 @ ROC): 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 2 SO, 71 P (38 S) [IronPigs, 6-3]

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders throttled the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 15-4 on Tuesday evening at Coca-Cola Park. Yanquiel Fernández homered twice and drove in six as the RailRiders captured the 2026 IronRail Series opener.

Duke Ellis led off the third with a single, stole second, and scored on a Fernández single for a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage. Lehigh Valley leveled it in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run from Dylan Carlson.

The RailRiders regained the lead in the top of the fifth. Jonathan Ornelas singled and stole second. Ellis dropped a sac bunt that MLB rehabber Max Lazar threw past first, allowing Ornelas to score. With one on and one out, Fernández launched his tenth home run of the year, a 401-foot blast to right for a 4-1 edge. The IronPigs countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to narrow the lead to one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tacked on three in the top of the sixth, keyed by an RBI double from Ornelas and a two-run single from George Lombard Jr, for a 7-3 lead. Both teams plated a run in the seventh inning. The RailRiders added back-to-back home runs in the eighth to build a 12-4 advantage. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a three-run homer, and Seth Brown followed with a solo shot. In the ninth, Fernández went yard again with two on, capping his second six-RBI game of the season.

Brendan Beck worked four-plus innings, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Yerry De Los Santos (2-2) earned the win with 2.2 innings of relief. Zach Messinger followed De Los Santos with 2.1 scoreless innings. Ryan Cusick (0-4) took the loss, allowing the first two runs over three-plus innings.

All night batters reached, and eight of nine players had at least one hit. Ornelas paced the attack with four hits. Lombard Jr., Fernandez, and Brown added three hits each.

NEWS AND NOTES

ADD THAT OFFENSE- For the third time this season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has scored 15 or more runs in a game. The RailRiders drove in exactly that on 18 hits last time. The first time they did so was a 17-run game in seven innings against Rochester in early April. They capped that same series up with a 16-run victory against the Red Wings. It is the fourth time this summer the RailRiders have reached double digit offense.

IT'S YANQUIEL'S YARD- Yanquiel Fernández went yard two times in the game yesterday, marking the third time he has done so this season. He also drove in six runs, the most by a RailRider this summer, for the second time this year. He now leads the active roster with 11 home runs and 31 runs batted in. Fernández has upped his average to .279 in the month of May. The 23-year-old was claimed off of waivers from the Colorado Rockies in February and was designated for assignment and outrighted to SWB shortly after.

ZACH ATTACK - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 2.1 clean innings last night, he has now pitched 13.0 consecutive frames scoreless for the RailRiders, which includes a clean sheet in the month of May. He allowed just one hit and five walks with eleven strikeouts. Messinger has dropped his ERA to 3.67 in a dozen appearances through 27.0 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

LONG BALL LIVIN'- With four a home runs hit last night, SWB has smacked 66 long balls on the season. This is fourth most in all of Triple-A, behind the leading Charlotte Knights with 79. Spencer Jones and Yanquiel Fernández both have eleven on the books for the RailRiders Sixteen players have hit at least one for the RailRiders.

REYZELMAN RISE - The RailRiders welcome Eric Reyzelman to their roster for the first time this season. The righty reliever holds a 3.12 ERA in 17 Double-A innings. Reyzelman spent the entirety of last season with SWB for a 4.29 ERA in 34 appearances. The 24-year-old was drafted in the 5th round in 2022 out of LSU.

FOUR-HIT DAY - Jonathan Ornelas had third first four-hit game of the season for the RailRiders, after Seth Brown and Duke Ellis did so against Worcester on May 7. He also drove in one run and scored three of his own. Ornelas leads the team with a .343 batting average.







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