Redbirds Drop Game Two at Iowa After Ninth-Inning Comeback
Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 3-2 walk-off loss to the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Wednesday night at Principal Park.
Memphis entered the top of the ninth inning with a 2-0 hole. Right fielder Nelson Velázquez drove in the first Redbirds run with a sacrifice fly. One batter later, first baseman Bligh Madris smacked a single to tie the game. Center fielder Joshua Báez led the offense with a 3-for-4 effort with a double.
Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins tossed 7.0 innings of two-run baseball, worked around three hits, walked none and struck out five. The outing marked the right-handed pitcher's first quality start of the season and first outing of 6.0 innings or more. Cade Winquest worked a perfect inning with two strikeouts in his return from the injured list.
With the loss, Memphis dropped to a 0.5-game lead over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) for first place in the International League standings. The Redbirds have spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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