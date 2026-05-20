Jacksonville Pitching Sets the Tone in 4-2 Win over Norfolk
Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's pitching staff carried the day in a 4-2 victory over the Norfolk Tides Wednesday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark thanks to three strong innings from starting pitcher Zach McCambley and a compliment of relief arms.
McCambley and Jacksonville (26-21) relievers Josh Ekness (W, 2-1), Stephen Jones, Josh White and William Kempner (SV, 5) combined to strike out 14 batters and limit Norfolk (18-29) to three hits.
The Jumbo Shrimp opened scoring in the home third after a pair of two-out walks brought Devyison De Los Santos to the plate. His RBI single brought in Agustín Ramírez to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.
Jacksonville added on two more in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a pair of Norfolk errors. Andrew Pintar led off the inning with a double. Johnny Olmstead dribbled an infield single to Norfolk reliever Nick Raquet, whose throw was dropped by first baseman Creed Willems, giving Pintar the time to score. An errant pickoff throw placed Olmstead on third base and he later scored on a sacrifice fly from Jared Serna, pushing Jacksonville's advantage to 3-0.
A five-walk seventh inning for Jumbo Shrimp pitching followed, bringing in two runs on bases loaded walks to Payton Eeles and Johnathan Rodriguez to cut the lead to 3-2.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Graham Pauley (3) launched a solo home run to set the final margin at 4-2.
The series continues Thursday with Jacksonville righty Brandon White (0-0, 0.00) starting on the mound opposite Norfolk right-hander Christian Herberholz (0-0, 0.00).
Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Thursday set for 7:05 p.m.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fans can celebrate Filipino Heritage Night and enjoy Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light with $2 16-oz. drafts and $3 24-oz. drafts at various locations throughout the ballpark.
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