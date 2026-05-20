Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 20 at Worcester

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (26-20) vs. Worcester Red Sox (23-21)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chandler Champlain (4-0, 3.00) vs. LHP Jake Bennett (2-2, 1.85)

RED HOT WINGS: Delayed by an hour due to rain on a hot and humid evening in New England, the Rochester Red Wings began their six-game road trip against the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday evening...the Red Wings fell behind early, but jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the seventh and held off a late WooSox rally to win 7-6...1B YOHANDY MORALES stayed red hot out of the third spot in the order, clubbing his 10th homer of the season and ninth double as part of a three-hit night...Nationals No. 8 prospect (MLB.com) SS SEAVER KING picked up a pair of hits in his Triple-A debut, including an RBI single in the fourth...Rochester looks to win their fifth-straight, and 10 out of their last 11 in game two of the series tonight, sending RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN to the mound...Worcester will counter with southpaw and former Nationals farmhand Jake Bennett...

The Red Wings are one win away from tying their 2025-win total at Polar Park (2-10).

CF ANDREW PINCKNEY notched a hit and an RBI in the contest...he has now reached safely in eight-straight, and has logged a hit and driven in a run in five-straight games.

CHAM-PLAIN JANE: Taking the mound for Rochester today is RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN, in search of his fifth consecutive victory...in his previous outing on 5/15 vs. LHV, Champlain allowed two earned on five hits while striking out three and walking one en route to his fourth win of the season, tying his 2025 total in 17 fewer appearances...the California-born, USC alum leads all qualified Triple-A pitchers with a 0.87 WHIP this season, while ranking third with a .201 batting average against (27-for-134), and fourth with a 3.00 ERA (13 ER/39.0 IP)...he is also one of four qualified Triple-A pitchers with a 1.000 winning percentage...the last Red Wing to lead the IL in WHIP at the end of the season was RHP Kevin Slowey in 2007...

Since joining the starting rotation on 4/17, Champlain is 4-0 with a 2.48 ERA (9 ER/32.2 IP) with a 0.73 WHIP and .168 BAA (18-for-107), leading all Triple-A starting pitchers (min. 25.0 IP) in WHIP over that stretch while ranking second in ERA and BAA.

The last Red Wing to notch a win in five consecutive starts was Aaron Slegers in 2017 (8-straight, 6/15-7/30).

STOP, DROP, & ROLL: After last night's victory, the Red Wings have now won nine of their last 10 games, and own a Triple-A best 12-3 record dating back to 5/2 vs. WOR...since that date, Red Wings pitchers lead all Triple-A teams in WHIP (1.18), runs allowed (55), and saves (9)...they also share the lead in fewest home runs allowed (9), rank second in hits allowed (104), ERA (3.58, 52 ER/130.2 IP), walks allowed (50), and batting average against (.216, 104-for-481)...

Rochester holds sole possession of first place in the International League East division, 2.0 games behind Memphis for the IL League-lead.

YO-HAND ME ANOTHER: 1B YOHANDY MORALES stayed red hot at the plate last night, going 3-for-5 at the plate with his team-leading 10th homer of the season, a double, two RBI, and three runs scored...across 16 games in May, Morales is batting .414 (24-for-58) with six home runs and six doubles, 14 RBI, eight walks, a .500 OBP, .828 SLG, 1.328 OPS, and 48 total bases....across the entire season, the Miami native ranks second in the International League in OPS (1.056), third in hits (54), total bases (93), and SLG (.616)...he also ranks fourth in batting average (.358, 54-for-151), fifth in OBP (.440), and is one of nine IL hitters with double-digit home runs...

A .358 batting average is the highest by a Rochester hitter (min. 150 AB) since Red Wings Hall-of-Famer INF Bobby Grich hit .383 in 1970 (235 AB) under Cal Ripken.

KING OF THE CASTLE: SS SEAVER KING was officially called up to Triple-A on 5/18, after reaching base in all 35 games he played with Double-A Harrisburg...at the time of his promotion he boasted a .336 batting average (46-for-137) with five home runs, three triples, 10 doubles, 27 RBI and a .989 OPS, while ranking third in the Eastern League in batting average, T-3rd in total hits and triples, fourth in OBP (.427), and seventh in OPS and total bases (77)...the 2024 first-round pick out of Wake Forest went 2-for-3 with his first hit and RBI as a Red Wing in his Triple-A debut, while adding a hit-by-pitch...his 36 game on-base streak is the second longest active streak in Minor League Baseball...

King is the 41st player to suit up for the Red Wings this season.

TREY BIEN: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB notched his eighth home run of the 2026 season last night, and first since 5/15 vs. LHV...Lipscomb now ranks second in home runs among all Red Wings this season, behind only teammate YOHANDY MORALES (10)...the former Tennessee Volunteer also tacked on two RBI in yesterday's matchup...Lipscomb has split his home runs and RBI evenly during home and away games, launching four homers at ESL Ballpark and four on the road, along with ten RBI both home and away.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2018: RHP AARON SLEGERS was dominant for the Red Wings in his start eight years ago today...the right-hander from Long Beach, CA, led Rochester to a 3-0 shutout victory after tossing 7.0 scoreless innings on just five hits, while striking out five and walking none to pick up his fifth win of the season...since that night, only three Red Wings pitchers have turned in 7.0 shutout innings without allowing a walk, while striking out at least five batters (last ANDRY LARA, 4/24/26 at SWB)...offensively, LF NICK BUSS homered, doubled, and drove in two RBI as part of a three-hit afternoon.







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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