WooSox Lose in Extras on Wednesday at Polar Park

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc) Worcester Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc)

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox rallied to tie the game with a run in the bottom of the 9th inning, but the Rochester Red Wings scored 5 times in the top of the 11th inning to win for the 13th time in their last 16 games, a 7-2 extra inning victory on Wednesday night at Polar Park. The clubs will be right back at it on Thursday morning for game three of their 6-game series at 11:05 am at Polar Park.

On Wednesday night, Worcester lefthander Jake Bennett made his second WooSox start since returning from Boston, where he had two successful outings earlier this month. Bennett, who pitched in the Nationals organization last season but did not reach Triple-A Rochester, was superb as the 25-year-old went 5 innings allowing 1 run (on a solo HR to Andrew Pinckney) with no walks and 11 strikeouts. The 6'6" Bennett ended his outing in resounding fashion by striking out the Rochester 3, 4, and 5 hitters in succession to escape a bases loaded, no out jam in the 5th inning.

Bennett's 11 strikeouts tied the WooSox franchise-record for most in a game. Jason Alexander had 11 SO on September 11, 2024 vs. Syracuse, Kyle Barraclough did the same on August 18, 2023 at Syracuse, and Victor Santos also had 11 SO on August 25, 2022 at Syracuse. Connelly Early had the WooSox strikeout high last season with 10 on September 2, 2025 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for most strikeouts in a game was 19 set by Dick Pole on July 25, 1973 vs. Rochester.

Pinckney, the Rochester CF, provided the only blemish on Bennett's night with a long 448-foot solo HR off the top of the centerfield batter's eye leading off the 2nd inning. It is the only homer Bennett has allowed in his 28.1 innings with Worcester this season.

The WooSox took Bennett off the hook with a long home run of their own as 1B Matt Lloyd crushed a 2-out, solo HR in the bottom of the 5th inning to tie the game at 1-1. For Lloyd it was his second homer of the season and the ball traveled 430-feet over the wall in right center.

Rochester regained the lead in the 6th off Sox reliever Kyle Keller when SS Seaver King led with a triple and came home on a sac fly from Trey Lipscomb. That 2-1 lead held until the WooSox 9th.

SS Vinny Capra led the off the last chance for the WooSox with an infield single. Pinch-runner Tsung-Che Cheng raced to 3rd base when Mikey Romero roped a single into left center, but Romero was cut down trying to stretch it into a double. Nate Eaton was next and his groundout just past the mound allowed Cheng to race home with the tying run.

The WooSox bullpen was outstanding. Keller gave up a run but had 2 strikeouts in the 6th. Eduardo Rivera followed with a scoreless 7th. Tayron Guerrero did not give up a hit in the 8th or 9th with 3 strikeouts including a 102.5 MPH fastball to fan Phillip Glasser to end the 8th inning. Guerrero has given up just 2 runs in his 19.2 innings this season. Tommy Kahnle kept the game tied by stranding the automatic runner in the top of the 10th. Kahnle has been unscored upon in his last 10 appearances covering 10 innings.

After leaving the winning run stranded at 3rd base in the WooSox bottom of the 10th, the game went to the 11th where the Red Wings broke things open with 5 runs capped by a 3-run HR by DH Abimelec Ortiz who had struck out four times previously in the game.

Wyatt Olds (3-3) suffered the loss. WooSox pitchers did strike out 19 Red Wings batters to set a new season high. The win went to Trevor Gott (2-0), the fourth of five Rochester pitchers.

Jacob Webb, (1-0, 6.23) in 12 relief appearances this season, will make his first WooSox start of the year in Thursday morning's 11:05 am game while Rochester (27-20) will send RHP Riley Cornelio (5-1) to the hill. The game will be live on NESN and on NASH 98.9 FM.

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