WooSox Blank Bisons on Sunday Afternoon
Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
BUFFALO, NY - A day after being shut out, the Worcester Red Sox (23-20) blanked the Buffalo Bisons (23-22) on Sunday afternoon by a 4-0 final to snap their three-game losing streak and salvage the series finale.
Six pitchers combined for the shutout. Devin Sweet (1 IP) made his second start of the series and stranded two in a scoreless first inning. Eduardo Rivera (2 IP), Jack Anderson (3 IP), and Tayron Guerrero (2 IP), and Tommy Kahnle (1 IP) allowed five baserunners over the final eight innings. WooSox pitching faced the minimum over the last five innings.
The shutout victory was Worcester's second of the season.
The WooSox first run came on a Nathan Hickey solo shot in the top of the third. Hickey has homered in three straight games. He went 2-for-2 with a single, a homer, and two walks. Over his last four games, Hickey is 6-for-13 with three homers.
Worcester added three in the sixth inning. Mikey Romero singled home Nate Eaton to make it a 2-0 game. Kristian Campbell doubled home Romero, and Vinny Capra bounced a single up the middle to bring in Campbell to give the WooSox a 4-0 lead.
The WooSox will enjoy typical Monday off tomorrow before opening a six-game series and homestand against the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. Television coverage begins at 6 pm on NESN+. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
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Worcester Red Sox pitcher Tayron Guerrero
(Tayla Bolduc)
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