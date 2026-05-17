Tides, Knights Split Series in Charlotte
Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Charlotte, NC - The Norfolk Tides (18-27) were defeated 15-3 by the Charlotte Knights (22-23) Sunday afternoon from Truist Field in downtown Charlotte. The Knights take the series finale to secure a split of the week 3-3.
Jackson Holliday (1-2, 3B, R) recorded a triple off the center field wall in the top of the 3rd, and then scored on a Heston Kjerstad (2-4, RBI) single. Bryan Ramos (1-2, HR, BB) tallied his first homer of the season with a solo shot in the 7th inning. Willy Vasquez (1-4, 3B, R) tripled and scored before coming in to pitch for the fourth time this season in the bottom of the 7th.
Norfolk will continue their two-week road trip as they travel to Jacksonville, Florida, tomorrow and begin their series vs. the Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday at 7:05 PM EST from VyStar Ballpark.
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