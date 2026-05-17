RailRiders Take Series Finale vs. Syracuse

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 5-3 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. A solid performance from Yankees #4 Prospect Carlos Lagrange and a come-from-behind three-run sixth helped Scranton/Wilkes-Barre split the series set with the Mets.

Yankees #4 Prospect Carlos Lagrange faced trouble in the top of the first when Mets #11 Prospect Nick Morabito tripled to open the game, and Ji Hwan Bae walked. Lagrange struck out Mets #3 Prospect Ryan Clifford, but Christian Arroyo doubled home Morabito, and Yonny Hernández recorded an RBI groundout to give Syracuse a 2-0 edge.

Lagrange came back to strike out the side in the second, his fastball hitting 103 MPH in the frame.

After Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. singled and Yanquiel Fernández walked; Marco Luciano doubled to cut Syracuse's lead in half and Oswaldo Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Syracuse re-took the lead in the top of the sixth with a Hernández base hit, plating Bae for a 3-2 advantage.

The RailRiders responded in the home half of the frame, loading the bases with two outs for Lombard Jr., who legged out an RBI single to level the game at three. Yanquiel Fernández worked a walk to take the lead and Mets reliever Alex Carrillo balked home Kenedy Corona for a 5-3 SWB advantage.

Kervin Castro worked around a leadoff single in the eighth, retiring the next three Mets to hold the two-run lead, and Bradley Hanner (S, 1) struck out Matt Rudick with a runner on to close the game.

Lagrange threw five frames, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out six. Dylan Coleman earned the win (1-0), and Carrillo (1-1) was charged with the loss. Mets #5 prospect Jack Wenninger pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and walking four.

The RailRiders now travel to Lehigh Valley to take on the IronPigs for a six-game set. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home against the Worcester Red Sox on May 26th. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 23-20







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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