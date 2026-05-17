Alderman, Olmstead Lead Jacksonville to Series Win in Memphis

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS - Kemp Alderman blasted two home runs and Johnny Olmstead added a deep fly among his three hits and three RBIs to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a series win on Sunday with a 7-3 victory over the Memphis Redbirds from AutoZone Park.

Memphis (27-18) led 2-0 when Matthew Etzel singled with two outs in the third against Redbirds starter Bruce Zimmermann (4-2). Alderman then clobbered a two-run homer to knot the score at two.

Olmstead put Jacksonville (24-21) ahead with a leadoff homer in the fifth. After a pair of outs, Alderman went deep again, sending a bomb over the center field wall to become the second Jumbo Shrimp to record a multi-homer game this season.

Olmstead jumpstarted another rally in the seventh. He singled before stealing second and moving to third on an error on the play. Two batters later, Etzel singled him in to widen the gap to 5-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp put the game out of reach in the eighth. Andrew Pintar singled and Ethan O'Donnell walked with two outs. After a double steal, Olmstead ripped a two-run single to right to make it 7-2.

A Colton Ledbetter homer for the Redbirds in the ninth set the final margin at 7-3.

Memphis jumped out to an early lead when Joshua Báez launched a solo shot in the first inning.

Nelson Velázquez began the second with a base hit. After a fielder's choice, Ramon Mendoza's single put runners on the corners. Ledbetter then collected an RBI ground out for a 2-0 advantage.

After Monday's off day, Jacksonville returns to VyStar Ballpark to start a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch. LHP Dax Fulton (2-2, 7.56 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on MLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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