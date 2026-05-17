Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 17 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-24) vs. Rochester Red Wings (24-20)

Sunday, May 17, 2026 - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chuck King (1-2, 6.00) vs. RHP Luis Perales (1-4, 3.82)

SMOKED BACON: On a night that began with rain and turned into a beautiful Saturday evening, the Rochester Red Wings wrapped up their fourth series victory of the season, beating Lehigh Valley by a score of 5-0 to move a season-high four games over .500...RHP RILEY CORNELIO dazzled on the mound, allowing just one hit across 6.2 scoreless frames to pick up his fifth win of the season...1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO propelled the offense with four of the five RBIs in the ballgame, going 3-for-4 with his sixth homer of the season, a double, and two runs scored...Rochester looks to stay hot in the series finale this afternoon, sending RHP LUIS PERALES to the mound for his second start of the series against IronPigs RHP Chuck King...

The Red Wings are now four games above .500 for the first time since they finished 77-71 in 2024.

SLEEP PERALES DEMON: Manning the mound for Rochester in this afternoon's series finale is RHP LUIS PERALES ...the Nationals No. 7 ranked prospect (MLB.com) is fresh off his first Triple-A win in his 50th career start Tuesday night, holding Lehigh Valley hitless across 5.0 shutout innings, while striking out three and walking four...this marked the first time the Venezuela native has turned in 5.0 scoreless innings since 5/21/2024 with High-A Greenville (BOS), where he allowed only one hit in 5.0 innings while tying his career-high with 12 strikeouts...he has logged at least 5.0 innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his last three outings since game one on 4/30 vs. WOR, and is T-7th among all Triple-A pitchers (min. 10.0 IP) with 4.50 H/9 over that stretch...

Perales averages 98.4 MPH on his four-seam fastball this season, second-fastest among all Triple-A starting pitchers (min. 10.0 IP) behind SWB RHP Carlos Lagrange (99.0 MPH).

RILED UP: RHP RILEY CORNELIO picked up his team-leading fifth win of the season on the mound last night, tossing 6.2 one-hit, shutout innings while striking out seven and walking five...five wins this season is tied for the International League-lead...he also leads all qualified IL pitchers in batting average against (.178), ranks second with 52 strikeouts, and sixth with a 3.11 ERA (13 ER/37.2 IP) and 1.14 WHIP...Cornelio and RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN (4th, 3.00) are the only pair of IL teammates to rank among the top 10 in ERA this season...the last time a pair of Red Wings both finished top 10 in that category was in 2017 (Aaron Slegers 7th, David Hurlbut, 9th)...

In starts following a Red Wings win this season, the Colorado native is 3-0 with a 1.77 ERA (4 ER/20.1 IP) with 25 strikeouts and nine walks.

OL' CHAP: 1B ANDRES CHAPARRO paced the offense in Rochester's victory against the IronPigs yesterday, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a homer, a double, two runs scored, and four RBI...the 402ft homer marked his sixth of the season, third-most of any Red Wing this season behind TREY LIPSCOMB (7) and YOHANDY MORALES (9)...last night marked his first three-hit game since 7/29/2025 at CLT as a member of the Red Wings...across 17 games playing first base this season, Chaparro is slashing .298./397./.491 with three homers, two doubles, and 15 RBI.

BULLY-PEN: Making his 2026 Red Wings debut out of the bullpen last night, rehabbing RHP CLAYTON BEETER turned in a scoreless eighth inning while allowing one hit while striking out one...RHP EDDY YEAN finished things off the ninth without allowing a run, extending his scoreless appearance streak to seven games, tied for the longest streak among all active International League pitchers...since 5/1, Rochester relievers lead all Triple-A teams in WHIP (1.22) and saves (7), while ranking third in batting average against (.224) and runs allowed (59), fifth in ERA (4.22, 57 ER/121.2 IP), and seventh in strikeouts (127)...Red Wings relievers have not led the International League in WHIP since 2007...

Beeter is the 23rd pitcher, 38th player overall, and second rehabber to wear a Red Wings uniform this season.

FRANK THE TANK: RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN went 3-for-4 last night, reaching first three times and scoring their first run of the game in the bottom of the first...Franklin is now second on the team in hits with 41 behind only YOHANDY MORALES (51)...he also ranks second among all Red Wings (min. 10 AB) in batting average (.285, 41-for-144), OBP (.408), and OPS (.790)...his run scored last night was the 100th of his Triple-A career.

YOU'RE A WIZARD, HARRY: C HARRY FORD notched his second multi-hit in three games last night, going 2-for-4 with a run scored in the win...the backstop out of Kennesaw, Georgia is hitting .242 (15-for-62) with four doubles, five RBI, and a .324 OBP across 17 home games, versus a .154 (8-for-52) mark away from ESL Ballpark.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2005: 21 years ago tonight, the Red Wings came out on top against Columbus in a high-scoring slugfest, 10-8...both teams combined for 24 hits in the contest, led by CF TODD DUNWOODY who homered, doubled, and logged a game-high three hits...Red Wings Hall-of-Famer 1B GARRETT JONES drove in four runs, launching his eighth homer of the season as part of a two-hit night.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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