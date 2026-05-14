Jumbo Shrimp Rally from Four-Down Again, Win 7-6 in 10 Innings

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS - Matthew Etzel tied Thursday's matinee at AutoZone Park with a two-run home run and Graham Pauley hit what turned out to be the game-winning two-run long ball in the 10th to vault the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 7-6 win over the Memphis Redbirds.

Memphis (25-17) led 5-1 when Jacob Berry and Agustín Ramírez singled to lead off the eighth inning. After a strikeout, the pair executed a double steal. Berry scored on Kemp Alderman's ground out to first. A wild pitch then brought home Ramírez to halve the deficit at 5-3.

In the ninth, Jared Serna reached on a one-out error. Etzel followed by bashing a game-tying home run.

After Tyler Zuber (2-0) tossed a scoreless ninth, with the zombie runner on second, Graham Pauley led off the 10th with a two-run shot to give Jacksonville (23-19) a 7-5 advantage.

In the bottom of the 10th, zombie runner Colton Ledbetter advanced to third on a ground out before scoring on Bryan Torres' sacrifice fly. William Kempner then struck out Joshua Báez to earn his fourth save and finish off the Jumbo Shrimp's fifth consecutive win.

Etzel and Berry led off the game with singles before a double play ground ball. Etzel was able to score, though, on a wild pitch for the game's first run.

Leo Bernal answered for the Redbirds with a solo homer to tie the game in the second.

A two-out Torres single jumpstarted Memphis in the third. Báez then crushed a long two-run bomb to put the Redbirds ahead at 3-1.

Bernal began the fourth with a double. After a strikeout, Bligh Madris walked before the runners each advanced on a wild pitch. Bernal scored on a Ramon Mendoza RBI ground out to put Memphis in front by three.

Nelson Velásquez's solo shot in the sixth gave the Redbirds a 5-1 advantage - setting up the second four-run come-from-behind victory for the Jumbo Shrimp this week.

Jacksonville vies for a series win in Friday's 8:05 p.m. ET first pitch. RHP Bradley Blalock (1-3, 4.42 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds LHP Pete Hansen (0-1, 5.28 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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