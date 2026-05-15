Stripers' Rally Thwarted in 5-4 Loss to Durham

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Thanks to a strong start from Mason Englert and home runs from Homer Bush Jr and Justyn Henry-Malloy, the Durham Bulls (17-25) handed the Gwinnett Stripers (25-17) a 5-4 loss on Thursday might at Gwinnett Field. Durham took a 2-1 series lead with the win.

Decisive Plays: A two-run home run by Bush Jr. (2) and an RBI double from Carson Williams in the third inning helped propel the Bulls to a 3-0 lead against Owen Murphy (L, 1-2). Durham tacked on another run in the fourth with an RBI single from Bush. Gwinnett got on the board in the fifth on an RBI double by Ben Gamel to make it 4-1. A solo home run by Henry-Malloy (5) extended the Durham lead to 5-1 in the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, the Stripers rallied for three runs on an RBI single by Rowdy Tellez and a two-run double by Brett Wisely. The Gwinnett comeback fell short as Aaron Schunk grounded out with two on and two out in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Wisely (1-for-5, 2 RBIs) and Tellez (3-for-5, RBI) sparked the late Stripers rally. Dylan Dodd worked three innings in relief, surrendering just one hit and one run. For Durham, Englert pitched 4.2 innings of one-run ball, and Bush Jr. (2-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs) drove in three of Durham's five runs.

Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 8-8 in one-run games. Ian Hamilton turned in his fifth straight scoreless relief outing. Wisely has reached safely in eight of his last nine games.

Next Game (Friday, May 15): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Heart of Gwinnett Night. In partnership with Northside Hospital, the Stripers take time to recognize the amazing accomplishments of the Northside Hospital Heart Institute along with Gwinnett businesses that are truly the heart of Gwinnett, Presented By Northside Hospital. It's also Friday Night Fireworks presented by Akins Ford. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.