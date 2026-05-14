Memphis Draws Sellout Crowd for Thursday Loss to Jacksonville

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Thursday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis led 5-1 entering the top of the eighth inning and 5-3 at the start of the ninth. The loss marks the loss when leading at either point in a game this season. The Redbirds entered Thursday 19-0 with the lead in both instances.

The Memphis offense smacked three home runs in the loss. Catcher Leo Bernal smacked his fourth home run of the season to tie the game at one in the bottom of the second. Right fielder Joshua Báez drilled a 430-foot two-run shot to put the Redbirds in front in the third. Left fielder Nelson Velázquez added a solo blast in the sixth inning.

Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins posted his deepest start of the season on Thursday. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on six hits, walked one and struck out two. Scott Blewett posted the only scoreless relief effort with 1.1 innings pitched.

With the loss, Memphis risked dropping below the Gwinnett Stripers in the International League standings with Gwinnett scheduled to host the Durham Bulls on Thursday night. The Redbirds have spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, May 15 to continue a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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