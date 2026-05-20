Memphis Snags Game One at Iowa with Manufactured Offense

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Memphis Redbirds opened a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 6-3 victory over the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Tuesday night at Principal Park.

Memphis started the scoring in the first inning with a catcher Jimmy Crooks RBI single to place second baseman Bryan Torres. The Redbirds then scored their next six runs on a walk, wild pitch or sacrifice fly to manufacture their way to the victory. MLB rehabbing designated hitter Lars Nootbaar went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his first appearance with Memphis.

Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz continued his great 2026 season. The left-handed pitcher allowed one run on four hits, walked two and struck out five in 4.0 innings of work to lower his season-long ERA to 2.90. Max Rajcic (S, 4) extended his team lead in saves with a scoreless ninth inning and struck out one. The right-handed pitcher lowered his team-best ERA to 1.88 out of the bullpen.

With the win, Memphis held its 1.0-game lead over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) for first place in the International League standings. The Redbirds have spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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