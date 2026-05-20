Early Offense Not Enough against Syracuse

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons allowed four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, preventing them from coming back as they fell to the Syracuse Mets 10-5 on Wednesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

William Simoniet hit a two-run homer in the second inning and a double in the eighth. Simoniet's home run was his second this season after hitting his first on May 1 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Syracuse started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Eric Wagaman drove a single into left field to score Jared Young from second base.

Buffalo responded in the top of the second inning, as Simonet's two-run homer gave the Bisons a 2-1 lead.

Christian Arroyo helped the Mets get the lead back in the bottom of the second. Arroyo drilled a two-RBI single into center field.

The Mets added onto their lead in the bottom of the third. Kevin Parada drilled a triple into center field to score Christian Pache from first base. Arroyo followed with an RBI single to give Syracuse a 5-2 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Carlos Mendoza helped cut the deficit for Buffalo. Mendoza drove in Riley Tirotta on a single to left field. Right after the RBI single, Josh Rivera picked up a sac-fly to score Je'Von Ward, making it a one-run game.

Parada came up with a sac-fly of his own in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Mets. Parada allowed Bae to cross home plate to extend Syracuse's lead to 6-4.

Ryan Clifford added a cushion to the Mets' lead in the top of the sixth. Clifford launched a two-run homer into center field with two outs in the inning. Pache then drilled a two-run single into center field, giving Syracuse a 10-4 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, Riley Tirotta helped cut the Mets' lead in half to 10-5. Tirotta drilled an RBI single into left field.

Buffalo and Syracuse are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday for game three of the series. The Mets lead the series 2-0. CJ Van Eyk will get the start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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