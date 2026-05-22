Bisons Host Stadium Sling Bag Giveaway on May 31 with Rich Entertainment Group

Published on May 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Everyone needs a good companion when they head out to the ballpark, and Sunday, May 31st is a great chance for you to get a new stadium essential. Before the Bisons game against the IronPigs at 1:05 p.m., we'll be hosting a Stadium Sling Bag Giveaway, presented by The Rich Entertainment Group!

The Bisons Stadium Sling Bag will be a must-have for not only baseball fans this summer, but for any quick trip, walk or hike while we enjoy an amazing WNY summer day! Just be one of the first 2,000 people through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. on May 31st, and you'll receive the first great Bisons giveaway of the 2026 season, thanks to our friends at The Rich Entertainment Group!

The Bisons game on Sunday, May 31st will be jam-packed with fun as the Herd hosts the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The game will also be a Funday Sunday, presented by BrightPath Kids, with a pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet -another great reason to get to the ballpark early -as well as postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Don't forget, you SAVE 20% on all ticket you purchase in advance of gameday. Get your Tickets for our Stadium Sling Bag Giveaway today right here!

The Rich Entertainment Group

The Rich Entertainment Group is all about bringing friends and families together through unique and memorable experiences. Our sports operations -which includes the Buffalo Bisons, theatre productions, and luxurious travel and hospitality options have something for everyone. So, whether you're looking for the roar of the crowd, an inspiring musical performance, that first taste of a delicious meal, a breathtaking locale, or a relaxing day on the golf course-REG has it all.

For more information on The Rich Entertainment Group, visit RichEntertainmentGroup.com







International League Stories from May 22, 2026

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