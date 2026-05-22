Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez Recalled by Pittsburgh

Published on May 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled their No. 9 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, ahead of tonight's game at the Toronto Blue Jays. He is set to become the fourth member of the 2026 Indianapolis Indians to make their major league debut, joining right-handed pitchers Brandan Bidois (May 13) and Wilber Dotel (April 19), and shortstop Konnor Griffin (April 3).

Valdez, 22, began the season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster and hit .253 (40-for-158) with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 46 games prior to his promotion. He also drew 33 walks, ranked for fifth-best in the International League.

The Dominican Republic native has been on a tear as of late, logging a.355 batting average (11-for-31) with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI, a .903 on-base percentage and 1.315 OPS in his last eight games since May 12. Five of his 10 home runs on the season have come in his last five games, including a career-high tying two-homer game on May 15 at Louisville and a stretch of homering in three consecutive games from May 17 (2)-May 20 (2) against the Bats and Toledo Mud Hens.

Valdez was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on Jan. 15, 2021. He had his contract first selected by the Pirates on Nov. 18, 2025.







International League Stories from May 22, 2026

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