Indians Drop Game 3 at Toledo

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians fell, 5-2, to the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field. Nick Cimillo went 2-for-3 with a walk and Termarr Johnson logged three walks in the loss.

The Mud Hens (24-24), scored four runs across the first two frames, including a three-run first. Two runs scored on an Indians (19-29) error and Tyler Gentry added a third run with an RBI single. Max Anderson hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning to extend the game to 4-0.

Indy grabbed its first run in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Tyler Callihan that plated Nick Yorke. Detroit's top prospect Max Clark answered in the bottom half with a double to bring home the fifth Toledo run. Ronny Simon drove home the final run of the game on a single in the 7th inning.

Hunter Barco (L, 2-2) allowed three unearned runs in 1.0 innings of work. The Mud Hens used eight pitchers to take down the Indians. Matt Seelinger (W, 2-1) tossed 3.0 scoreless frames with Yoniel Curet (S, 1) picking up the save.

Indianapolis and Toledo continue their six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Antwone Kelly (2-4, 5.68) is set to take the mound for the Indians while RHP Troy Watson (1-0, 3.12) will toe the rubber for the Mud Hens.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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