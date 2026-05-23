Christian Cairo Walks-off RailRiders as 'Pigs Even Series
Published on May 22, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - A Christian Cairo RBI infield single in the 10th inning gave the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-27) a 6-5 walk-off win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-22) slip on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The RailRiders opened the scoring by plating two in the second as Kenedy Corona scored on a groundout and George Lombard Jr. scampered home on a wild pitch.
Held without a hit the first two frames, back-to-back singles with two outs in the third set the stage for Bryan De La Cruz as he walloped a three-run homer, his third straight game with a dinger and eighth of the season, to vault the 'Pigs in front.
The lead was short lived as a Lombard two-run single in the top of the fourth put the RailRiders back in front.
After loading the bases in the fifth, the 'Pigs scratched out two runs to grab the lead again as Carter Kieboom was hit by a pitch to tie the game and Cairo drew a walk to force in another, making it 5-4.
Yanquiel Fernandez tied the game for the RailRiders leading off the seventh, his fourth homer of the week.
Still deadlocked at 5-5 heading into extras, the 'Pigs escaped the top of the 10th unscathed as Cairo pulled off a marvelous deke to draw a RailRiders baserunner off the third base bag, stealing an out, before Kirby Snead (W, 1-0) punched out Corona to end the threat. Snead punched out two in a scoreless 10th, his only inning of work.
In the bottom half, Cairo stepped up with Dylan Carlson at third and two outs and hit a grounder into the hole at shortstop that he legged out, scoring Carlson, and giving the 'Pigs a 6-5 win.
Danny Watson (L, 3-2) takes the loss for the RailRiders, allowing the winning run in the 10th (unearned), as he worked 1.2 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two.
The IronPigs and RailRiders will tee off again on Saturday, May Elmer Rodriguez for the RailRiders.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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