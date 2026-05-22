SWB Game Notes - May 22, 2026

Published on May 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-21) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-27)

May 22, 2026 | Game 47 | Road Game 23 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 6:45 P.M.

#4 RH Carlos Lagrange (0-2, 4.23) vs RH Bryse Wilson (2-4, 8.20)

Lagrange (5/17 vs SYR): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 6 SO, 80 P (51 S) [RailRiders, 5-3]

Wilson (5/16 @ ROC): 5.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 SO, 84 P (59 S) [Red Wings, 5-0]

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders staved off the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-7 on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. The RailRiders rode the efforts of a five-run third and a three-homer night and held a late IronPigs charge to take their second win of the set.

Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded walk.

The RailRiders sent all nine hitters to the plate against three Lehigh Valley arms in the top of the third, tallying five runs on three hits to take the lead. Drake Fellows walked George Lombard Jr. to start the inning. Yanquiel Fernández singled to move Lombard Jr. to third. Marco Luciano reached on a fielder's choice with a throwing error, scoring Lombard Jr. to tie the game. Seth Brown's bases-loaded single drive in Luciano. Ernesto Martínez Jr. capped the inning with a two-run homer for a 5-1 lead.

Former RailRider Bryan De La Cruz's two-run homer in the bottom of the third narrowed the lead to two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the fourth on a solo home run from Fernández, his third of the series and 12th of the season. Martínez Jr. tripled in the fifth and scored on a single by Jonathan Ornelas for a 7-3 lead. Felix Reyes' two-run homer in the bottom of the inning cut the lead back to two again at 7-5. Ali Sánchez's 426-foot blast to left-center in the top of the seventh extended the RailRiders lead to 8-5. Lehigh Valley got within one in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run single by Christian Cairo.

RailRiders starter Dom Hamel allowed five runs on six hits over 4.2 innings with six strikeouts and did not factor in the decision. Kervin Castro (2-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless after inheriting the bases loaded in the sixth and escaping the jam. Brad Hanner struck out a pair in a three-batter ninth for his second save. MLB rehabber Max Lazar (0-1) took the loss, allowing four unearned runs in the third. Fernández and Martínez Jr. paced the 10-hit attack with multi-hit efforts.

NEWS AND NOTES

HIGH HEAT - Yankees #4 Carlos Lagrange smoked his fastest pitch of the season last start, hitting 103mph on the radar gun. The 22-year-old actually has the four fastest pitches in Triple-A, which has helped him earn the fifth most strikeouts at 52. Lagrange, who is the 76th overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, 4.23 earned run average in nine starts. He has not gone more than five frames thus far but RailRiders Pitching Coach, Spencer Medick, says the Yankees will be opening things up as the summer continues.

LONG BALL LIVIN' - The RailRiders hit another three home runs in the game last night to total 70 on the season which is third most in the International League to Charlotte and St. Paul who each have 80. With Spencer Jones in the big leagues, Yanquiel Fernández has taken over with a dozen to lead the team. SWB has had sixteen players who have hit at least one and two players in double-digit figures.

MISCUE MAYHEM- SWB made three errors in the game last night, but luckily none of them impacted the final score. The team's 52 miscues are the second most in Triple-A to Norfolk's 53. Twenty-one separate players have erred, while Payton Henry has the most with seven behind the plate. Lehigh Valley is not too far behind with 44 errors after adding two more to their total yesterday.

THE IRONRAIL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley have had a long-standing rivalry that currently leans in the favor of the RailRiders. SWB has an all-time series lead of 177 wins to 155 losses. Last year, the IronPigs edged the RailRiders 11-10 in 21 contests in a competition for the IronRail trophy. These two teams have always been competitive in the International League and are geographically close down the Interstate 81. In addition, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was formerly an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

REYZELMAN RISE - The RailRiders welcome Eric Reyzelman to their roster for the first time this season. The righty reliever holds a 3.12 ERA in 17 Double-A innings. Reyzelman spent the entirety of last season with SWB for a 4.29 ERA in 34 appearances. The 24-year-old was drafted in the 5th round in 2022 out of LSU.

THE LONGEST RIDE - SWB played in its longest nine-inning contest yesterday after the game took three hours and eighteen minutes. The previously longest contest was a three hour and seventeen-minute contest versus Syracuse last week. The RailRiders and IronPigs have played two three hours plus games this week.







International League Stories from May 22, 2026

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