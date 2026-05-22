Louisville at Columbus Postponed Friday

Published on May 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Tonight's game vs. the Louisville Bats has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, May 23rd at 5:15pm. Game two will begin roughly 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Fireworks remain scheduled and will take place at the end of game two. Fans holding tickets for today's game may exchange them for any other regular season Clippers game during the 2026 season.







International League Stories from May 22, 2026

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