WooSox Game Information

Published on May 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's game is live on NESN+. Thank you.

WooSox Player Move

Delete RHP Tayron Guerrero selected to Boston. (Red Sox option RHP Zack Kelly to Worcester. Kelly not yet added to WooSox roster).

Guerrero becomes the 12th different WooSox player to be promoted directly from Worcester to Boston this season (not counting rehabbers). The lucky list: RHP Zack Kelly, RHP Tyler Uberstine, LHP Tyler Samaniego (twice), RHP Jack Anderson (twice), LHP Eduardo Rivera, LHP Payton Tolle, OF Nate Eaton, LHP Jake Bennett, LHP Alec Gamboa, C/INF Mickey Gasper, INF Nick Sogard, and RHP Tayron Guerrero. In addition, the WooSox had their manager, Chad Tracy and hitting coach, Collin Hetzler both promoted to Boston for those same roles with the Red Sox on April 26.

MAY 22nd ROCHESTER (28-20) at WORCESTER (23-23) 6:05 pm

Rochester Red Wings RHP Jack Sinclair (2-0, 4.91) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Jack Anderson (0-1, 10.38)

Back Where We Started - The Worcester Red Sox (at 23-23 on the year) look to avoid falling below .500 for only the second time all season (and the first since March 29) and get in the win column in this series for the first time when they face the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) in game four of their 6-game set tonight at 6:05 pm on Star Wars Night at Polar Park (with UniBank Fireworks set to Star Wars music following the game). The WooSox have lost 8 of their last 10 games to drop to .500 for the first time since March 31 when they were 2-2. They have been 1-game under only two times all year - after an Opening Day loss and on March 29 at 1-2. Rochester, meanwhile, remains red hot having won 6 straight and 14 of their last 17 games since May 2. Tonight's game is live on NESN+ and on NASH 98.9 FM.

What a Difference a Year Makes - Last season the WooSox won 18 of the 24 meetings with Rochester to post their best-ever season series record against an opponent (18-6). Thus far this season, however, the Red Wings have won the last five meetings in a row and lead the season-series, 6 games to 3. Worcester and Rochester are scheduled to play 24 games against each other this year...the most the WooSox will play against any opponent this season. The teams play another 6-game series in Rochester from June 9-14 and the Wings return to Worcester for another 6-game set from July 7-12 in their final meetings of the year.

Wings To Go - The Red Sox and Red Wings are meeting this week/weekend in Worcester for the first time this season. The Wings grabbed two close victories to begin this series (7-6 on Tuesday and 7-2 in 11-innings on Wednesday) and then made it three in a row with a come-from-behind, 9-4 win yesterday afternoon. The clubs split a 6-game series in Rochester from April 28 - May 3. The teams play tonight at 6:05 pm and then over the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Last 19 games is (20-for-64, .313) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 13 BB, 15 runs scored and last 30 games is (33-for-107, .308) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 29 runs scored. Is 8th in the International League with his .424 OBP. Leads WooSox with a .350 batting average in 19 road games (21-for-60).

Allan Castro Has a 3-game hitting streak (5-for-12).

Jason Delay Has hit safely in 8 of his last 10 games (12-for-38, .316) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 4 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Has hit in 6 of his last 7 games (9-for-28, .321) and in his last 22 games is 27-for-89, .303 with 6 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, and 12 runs scored.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 4 of his last 5 games (6-for-16) with 3 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Mikey Romero Hit in 9 of his last 10 games (11-for-42) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 5 runs.

Anthony Seigler Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on May 12. Hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games (17-for-50, .340) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 11 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 13 of his last 14 games. Has 14 stolen bases in his last 14 games and leads the league with 23 SB. Has been hit by pitch 13 times in his 31 games played to lead the league. Leads WooSox with .341 batting average at home in 14 games (15-for-44) with 17 SB.

Tayron Guerrero Promoted to Boston today. In 15 relief appearances with the WooSox he had allowed 2 runs in 19.2 IP. In 6 RA at home did not allowed a run - 9.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 SO.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 10 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 10 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 12 SO. In 10 RA at home has a 0.87 ERA - 10.1 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 12 SO.

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park This Week/Weekend vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Tonight, 6:05 pm Star Wars UniBank Fireworks; Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

Saturday, 4:05 pm Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Ron Shelton, famous film director and screenwriter of legendary films like Bull Durham, based in part on his playing career as a Minor League infielder in the Baltimore Orioles system (including 1970 & '71 with the Rochester Red Wings), Cobb, Tin Cup, and White Men Can't Jump among others from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Breast Cancer Awareness Day; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD.

Sunday, 1:05 pm Military Appreciation Day featuring the debut of WooSox patriotic jerseys, presented by T-Mobile; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 22, 2026

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