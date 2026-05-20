IronPigs Drop Series Opener to RailRiders

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-26) dropped their series opener to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-20) by a final of 15-4 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Scranton started the scoring with a Yanquiel Fernández RBI single in the third but the 'Pigs equalized on Dylan Carlson's first homer as a 'Pig in the fourth.

A throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt allowed the RailRiders to take the lead in the fifth before Fernández blasted a two-run homer to make it a 4-1 game. Again, the 'Pigs had an answer, plating two in the bottom of the inning on a Sergio Alcántara RBI single and Felix Reyes sacrifice fly to cut it to a one-run deficit.

That was the closest the 'Pigs would get down the stretch however, as the RailRiders outscored them 11-1 from the sixth inning on. A Jonathan Ornelas RBI double and George Lombard Jr. two-run single powered the sixth before an Ernesto Martinez Jr. sacrifice fly tacked on another in the seventh.

The 'Pigs got their last run of the game in the seventh on a Steward Berroa two-out RBI single.

A long ball barrage ended the game for Scranton with Oswaldo Cabrera swatting a three-run homer and Seth Brown following him with a solo shot to go back-to-back in the eighth. Fernández hit a three-run homer in the ninth, his second of the night to cap things.

Yerry De Los Santos (W, 2-2) got the win for the RailRiders, allowing just one run in 2.2 innings of relief work while Ryan Cusick (L, 0-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, giving up two runs in 3.0 innings out of the bullpen.

The IronPigs and RailRiders will tee off again on Wednesday, May 20th with first pitch slated for 11:00 a.m. Tucker Davidson is slated to get the ball for the 'Pigs against Adam Kloffenstein for the RailRiders.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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