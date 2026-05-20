CES, Barrero Homer in Loss
Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fl - The Norfolk Tides (18-28) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (25-21), 5-2, on Tuesday night at Vystar Ballpark. Norfolk begins the second half of their two-week road trip with a loss.
Norfolk scored both of their runs on homers, which were both game-tying home runs. Christian Encarnacion-Strand tied the game with his ninth home run of the season in the fourth inning. José Barrero did the same in the sixth, his 10th homer of the season to tie things at 2-2.
However, Jacksonville would stay on the gas pedal, taking the lead right back in the sixth. They would add two more in the eighth to seal the 5-2 victory. The Tides have now lost four of their previous five games.
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