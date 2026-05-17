Holliday Hits Game Winning Home Run

Published on May 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (18-26) defeated the Charlotte Knights (21-23), 11-10, on Saturday night at Truist Field. Seven different Tides hit a home run to clinch a series split on the road.

The Tides trailed 4-0 into the fourth inning, when they hit their first three home runs from Johnathan Rodríguez, José Barrero and Sam Huff, with Barrero and Huff going back-to-back. The Tides would take the lead in the fifth, scoring four more runs that included home runs each from Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Creed Willems to make it 7-3.

The Tides would add two more runs in the sixth, getting a two-run homer from Jud Fabian to go up 9-3. Miraculously, Charlotte would crawl back and tie the game 9-9 through the eighth inning.

Jackson Holliday came through with the go-ahead solo home run in the ninth. Willems came through again with an insurance run on an RBI single to put the Tides up 11-9. Charlotte was able to get one run back, but the Tides held them off in their third win of the series.







International League Stories from May 16, 2026

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