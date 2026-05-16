Norfolk Drop Second Straight In Charlotte

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Charlotte, NC - The Norfolk Tides (17-26) fell 4-1 to the Charlotte Knights (21-22) Friday night at Truist Field. The Tides scattered only four hits over the course of the game, grounded into three double plays, and left ten runners on base. Jackson Holliday (1-3, 2 BB, R) and Heston Kjerstad (1-5) both singled in their rehabs, with both knocks coming back-to-back in the third inning, leading to the Tides' only run on a Johnathan Rodríguez (1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 BB) sac fly. Charlotte put up all four runs in the bottom of the third after back-to-back home runs from Michael Turner and LaMonte Wade Jr.

These two teams will face off again tomorrow at 6:05 PM, with the series tied at two games apiece. RHP Nestor German (1-1, 3.79) will get the start for Norfolk opposite LHP Shane Murphy (1-1, 6.30) for the Knights.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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