Mud Hens Take Down Storm Chasers, 3-2

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - A quality start from Mitch Spence (1-3) wasn't enough for the Omaha Storm Chasers (19-23) to avoid a 3-2 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens (22-21) on Friday night. John Rave had a multi-hit game and Spence fired his 2nd quality start of the season, but the Omaha offense could only muster 2 runs in the loss.

Spence opened the game with a perfect top of the 1st inning and the Storm Chasers scored in the bottom of the 1st as Kameron Misner plated John Rave to put Omaha up 1-0.

The Mud Hens tied it up 1-1 in the top of the 2nd inning on an RBI single off Spence, but he came back with a scoreless 3rd inning.

Spence struck out 2 hitters in a scoreless 4th inning, but a 2-run home run from Eduardo Valencia in the top of the 5th inning gave Toledo a 3-1 lead.

The Mud Hens went down in order in the top of the 6th inning and that ended Spence's night, finishing his start allowing 3 runs while striking out 4 over 6.0 innings.

Jose Cuas took the mound for the top of the 7th inning and retired 3 batters in a row after hitting the leadoff batter.

The Storm Chasers worked a run back in the bottom of the 7th inning when Dustin Dickerson drove in Misner with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Omaha turned to Helcris Olivárez in the 8th inning and he delivered a perfect frame of action before Eli Morgan managed a scoreless 9th inning.

Rave reached on a one-out single in the bottom of the 9th inning, but the next two Storm Chasers batters struck Chasers to close out the game.

The Storm Chasers will host the Mud Hens for Game 5 of the 6-game series Saturday evening with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 P.M. CT. Aaron Sanchez is in line for the start for Omaha.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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