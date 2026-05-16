Alan Rangel Posts Team-Best Third Quality Start, But 'Pigs Clipped by Red Wings

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - Alan Rangel turned in a dynamite performance for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-23) allowing just one run over six frames, but the Rochester Red Wings (23-20) rallied late to hand the 'Pigs a 3-2 loss on Friday night at ESL Ballpark.

Rangel dealt with traffic in the first inning, but stranded two aboard before allowing his only run on a Trey Lipscomb solo homer in the second.

The 'Pigs got things back to square on a Liover Peguero RBI double in the fourth and then took the lead for the first time on a Sergio Alcántara sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Those were the only runs Chandler Champlain (W, 4-0) allowed in his start for the Red Wings. He nearly matched Rangel pitch for pitch, working seven innings and striking out three.

Rangel departed after six one-run innings, retiring the final eight he faced. He allowed just three hits and one walk, striking out seven.

Following Rangel's exit, the Red Wings got to work straight away. A double off Zach Pop (L, 0-1) started the seventh and after a groundout, Abimelec Ortiz drove in the tying run with another double. Andrew Pinckney then hit the next pitch for a base hit to rightfield, scoring Ortiz with what proved to be the winning run.

Zach Penrod (S, 2) got the two-inning save for the Red Wings, allowing just a walk while striking out three.

The IronPigs and Red Wings will tee it up again on Saturday, May 16th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Bryse Wilson gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Riley Cornelio for Rochester.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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