May 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (18-19) vs. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (19-19)

May 10 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Ty Blach (2-2, 6.11) vs. LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 5.27)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers are set to play the final game of a six-game series at Principal Park today...left-hander Ty Blach is set to make his second start in this series and fifth overall appearance (third start overall)...Columbus is slated to start left-hander Logan Allen.

BATS ABLAZE: The Iowa Cubs offense stayed hot as they defeated the Columbus Clippers 13-6 on Saturday afternoon at Principal Park...all ten Iowa batters who went to the plate recorded a hit, including five who recorded multi-hit games... Owen Miller and Jonathon Long each had 2 RBI while James Triantos drove in three runs... Kevin Alcántara and B.J Murray both hit home runs as the I-Cubs matched their season high hit total (17) that they had just set on Friday night...marked the first time Iowa has won back-to-back games since a five-game winning streak from April 1-5.

MILLER TIME: Owen Miller stayed hot at the plate, going 3-4 with a triple and 2 RBI yesterday...this marked the second time in his career Miller has had back-to-back games with three hits, last doing so Aug. 30-31, 2025 with Albuquerque against Sugar Land...Miller hit his first two home runs of the season on Friday night...this was Miller's second career multi-home run game, last doing so on April 13, 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians against Cincinnati...it marked the fourth time this season an I-Cub has had a multi homer game...the four RBI matched a single game career high for Miller, last doing so September 19, 2025 with Albuquerque against Reno...in the month of May, Miller is hitting .423 (11-for-26).

THE OFFENSIVE: Through the first three games of this series, the Iowa Cubs had recorded just 11 runs, on 17 hits, and nine RBI, the fewest they had recorded this season through the first three games of a series...in the last two games, the Iowa offense has erupted for 26 runs, 34 hits, six home runs, 14 extra-base hits and 24 RBI.

KEEP IT IN THE PARK: Friday night, The I-Cubs surrendered back-to-back home runs for the second consecutive game and a grand slam...the I-Cubs currently lead all of professional baseball (MiLB and MLB) with 64 home runs allowed through the first 37 games of the season.

LONG BALL: Jonathon Long went 3-5 yesterday, recording back-to-back games with three hits, the first time this season he has recorded back-to-back three hit games... this is the second time in his career he has recorded back-to-back games with three hits, last doing so in three straight games, last season May 14-16 against St. Paul...he recorded his team leading 14th multi hit game of the season... James Triantos ranks second with 12 multi-hit games and Pedro Ramírez ranks third with 11...Long ranks fourth in the International League in hits (44).

THE JAG: In his last 10 games, Kevin Alcántara has been heating up from the plate, batting .316 (12-for-38) with five home runs and nine RBI, along with seven walks...Kevin hit his 13th home run of the season yesterday, which leads the International League and is tied for second among all minor league players...Kevin's career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also homered in back-to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7...he is the only player in the International League to have two home run streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: Pedro Ramírez drove in his team leading 37th RBI of the season yesterday, which is ranked first among active International League Players and second overall...he ranks second in extra base hits (19), and total bases (81), third in hits (45) and fifth in stolen bases (14)...he delivered the first walk-off hit of the season for Iowa on Wednesday...he was named International League Player of the Month for April...he is the first Iowa Cub to earn the award since Christopher Morel in April of 2023...Ramírez slashed .323/.398/.625 (31-for-96) with 24 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI...he led the International League in home runs, RBI, runs and total bases during this span...he recorded eight RBI on April 22 vs. Louisville which matched a franchise record done three other times by Ian Stewart (2013), Tom Eagan (1973) and Larry Haney (1971)...marked the most RBI in an International League game since Toledo's Eduardo Valencia also had eight on Sept. 4, 2025 at Lehigh Valley.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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