Bisons Beat WooSox on Friday Night
Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Despite putting the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in two of the final three innings, the Worcester Red Sox (22-19) dropped game four of their six-game series with the Buffalo Bisons (22-21) by a 5-2 final on Friday night at Sahlen Field.
The Bisons struck first, as they scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single from Josh Kasevich.
Worcester tied the game at one in the top of the second. Mikey Romero hit a lead-off double. With one out, Tsung-Che Cheng lined a single to left to put runners at the corners. Then, Jason Delay grounded the 10th pitch of his at-bat to the third baseman Charles McAdoo, who bobbled the baseball, which allowed Romero to score.
Kasevich put Buffalo back on top in the bottom of the third with his second run-scoring single, and he singled home a third run in the home half of the fifth to extend Buffalo's lead to 3-1.
The WooSox loaded the bases in the seventh and scored a run on a wild pitch to make it a one-run game, but they stranded the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.
Buffalo got the run back almost immediately. On the second pitch of the bottom of the seventh, Je'Von Ward lifted a solo home run over the left-field fence to give the Bisons a 4-2 lead.
The WooSox loaded the bases on three walks in the eighth, but they couldn't score.
Worcester stranded nine on base, including seven in the final three innings.
In the bottom of the eighth, Carlos Mendoza singled in a run to give Buffalo a 5-2 advantage.
Cade Feeney made the start for the WooSox, tossing two innings in his second Triple-A appearance. Kyle Keller, Jacob Webb, and Wyatt Olds each pitched a pair of innings.
The WooSox and Bisons continue their six-game series tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm at Sahlen Field. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
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Jason Delay of the Worcester Red Sox
(Tayla Bolduc)
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