WooSox Game Information

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's game is live on NESN+. Thank you.

Today's WooSox Roster Moves

Add INF/OF Max Ferguson transferred from Portland.

Add LHP Danny Coulombe injury rehab transferred from Portland (began May 15).

Delete RHP Cade Feeney transferred to Porland.

Add C Juan Montero reinstated from development list.

Add Coach John Vaughn named WooSox coach.

The Boston Red Sox today named John Vaughn a WooSox coach. Vaughn is expected to coach 1st base for the WooSox. He was the Phillies strategy associate for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season and was a bench coach for the Brooklyn Cyclones (most recently in 2023 during a four-year stint in the New York Mets system). This season he had been working as a replay administrator in the MLB Commissioner's Office. He's a St. John's University grad.

The Boston Red Sox today sent LHP Danny Coulombe (KOO-lohm) to Worcester to continue his injury rehab assignment that started with Double-A Portland on May 15. Coulombe was placed on Boston's injured list on May 2 with cervical spasms. In 12 relief appearances for the Red Sox this season he is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA - 8 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. He made his first rehab appearance as Portland's starter on May 15 at Hartford going 1 scoreless inning on 1 hit throwing 9 pitches (5 strikes). Coulombe, 36, was signed by the Red Sox as a free agent on March 12. He has played in the major leagues for six teams...the Dodgers (2014-15), Oakland (2015-18), Minnesota (2020-22), Baltimore (2023-24), Minnesota & Texas (2025), and Boston (2026). In 355 big league games he is 17-11 with a 3.41 ERA.

MAY 19th ROCHESTER (25-20) at WORCESTER (23-20) 6:05 pm

Rochester Red Wings RHP Andry Lara (1-2, 5.45) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (0-1, 1.80)

Hot Wings in Worcester - On the hottest day of the season with temperatures over 90 degrees and on the verge of a Worcester record for high temps on this date, the (tied for) 2nd-place Worcester Red Sox begin a 6-game series against the International League East-leading Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington), winners of three in a row to take over the top spot in the division, tonight at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. Rochester (25-20) comes into tonight's series opener with a 1-game lead over the WooSox (23-20) who are in a virtual tie for 2nd-place with both Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Jacksonville. The top 7 of the 10 clubs in the competitive IL East division are all separated by just 3-games. Memphis (27-18) leads the IL West division with the best record in the 20-team International League and thus, at this point, own the one playoff berth that comes with the best overall record in the 1st half (that ends on June 21). Tonight's game at Polar Park is live on NESN+ and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

Home for the Holiday (Weekend Anyway) - The Red Sox and Red Wings will meet for their second series against each other this season, but their first at Polar Park, this week/weekend. The clubs split a 6-game series in Rochester from April 28 - May 3. The teams play tonight & tomorrow evenings both at 6:05 pm, Thursday morning at 11:05 am in the second of three morning affairs this season at Polar Park, Friday night at 6:05 pm and then over the Memorial Day weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. By the time the WooSox enjoy an off-day on the Monday Memorial Day holiday after this series, Worcester will have completed 36% of their home schedule and 34% of their overall 150 (now 148) game schedule.

Schedule Update - Speaking of schedules, MLB and MiLB announced yesterday that the rained out game back in May 9 at Polar Park between the host WooSox and visiting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will not be made up when Worcester visits Scranton/WB next week from May 26-31. That series in Moosic, PA will remain a 6-game set and the May 9th rainout is now considered a cancelled game. It is Worcester's second cancelled game of the season (the other on April 3 in St. Paul), so as of now the WooSox will only play 73 of their scheduled 75 first half games.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series vs. Rochester at Polar Park this week/weekend:

Wed. 6:05 pm NESN+ RHP Chandler Champlain (4-0, 3.00) vs. LHP Jake Bennett (2-2, 1.85)

Thur. 11:05 am NESN RHP Riley Cornelio (5-1, 3.11) vs. TBD

Fri. 6:05 pm NESN+ TBD vs. RHP Jack Anderson (0-1, 10.38)

Sat. 4:05 pm NESN+ RHP Luis Perales (1-4, 3.31) or TBD vs. TBD

Sun. 1:05 pm NESN+ RHP Andry Lara vs. LHP Raymond Burgos

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Last 17 games is (18-for-56, .321) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 13 BB, 15 runs scored and last 28 games is (31-for-99, .313) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 20 RBI, 29 runs scored. Is 4th in the International League with his .437 OBP. Leads WooSox with a .350 batting average in 19 road games (21-for-60).

Jason Delay Has hit safely in 6 of his last 8 games (10-for-30, .333) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 4 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Has a 4-game hitting streak (5-for-15) and in his last 19 games is 23-for-76, .303 with 5 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, and 9 runs scored.

Nathan Hickey Has homered in 3 straight games and hit in his last 4 games (6-for-13) with 3 HR, 4 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on May 12. Hit safely in 9 of his last 11 games (14-for-38, .368) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 11 of his last 12 games. Has 13 stolen bases in his last 12 games and leads the league with 22 SB. Has been hit by pitch 12 times in his 29 games played to lead the league. Leads WooSox with .400 batting average at home in 12 games (14-for-35) with 16 SB.

Tayron Guerrero In 14 relief appearances has allowed 2 runs in 17.2 IP. In 5 RA at home has not allowed a run - 7.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 9 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 9 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 11 SO. In 9 RA at home has a 0.96 ERA - 9.1 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 11 SO.

Kyle Keller Has allowed 3 ER in his last 14.1 IP (9 relief appearances).

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park from May 19-24 vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Today, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; and Mental Health & Wellness Night, presented by YMCA of Central, MA.

Wednesday, 6:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Night; Albanian Heritage Night.

Thursday, 11:05 am AbbVie STEM Day; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, 6:05 pm Star Wars UniBank Fireworks; Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

Saturday, 4:05 pm Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Ron Shelton, famous film director and screenwriter of legendary films like Bull Durham, based in part on his playing career as a Minor League infielder in the Baltimore Orioles system (including 1970 & '71 with the Rochester Red Wings), Cobb, Tin Cup, and White Men Can't Jump among others from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Breast Cancer Awareness Day; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD.

Sunday, 1:05 pm Military Appreciation Day featuring the debut of WooSox patriotic jerseys, presented by T-Mobile; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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